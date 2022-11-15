Read full article on original website
albionnewsonline.com
Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program
More than 30 area veterans were honored during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove Public Schools last Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
KSNB Local4
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
albionnewsonline.com
Commissioners approve Friese as new Veterans Service Officer
Boone County Veterans Service Officer Jacqueline Wells decided to retire earlier than originally planned on Monday, Nov. 14. Tennille Friese, who has been a Veterans Service Office employee since August, was appointed by the county commissioners to take her place on that date. Wells met briefly in closed session with...
KSNB Local4
New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
albionnewsonline.com
Eleanor E. Glesinger
Eleanor Eve (Killion) Glesinger passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. She is survived by her four daughters: Jane Heany (Tom) of Richmond, TX, Julie Klahn of Grand Island, Jill Foltz (Gerald) of Grand Island and Jeri Zoucha (Joe) of Albion, sister-in-law Jeanne Johnson of Bloomington, IL and brother-in-law Frank Glesinger of Greeley.
albionnewsonline.com
Robert “Bob” L. Jacobson
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Jacobson, 70, of Newman Grove, died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Boone County Health Center, Albion. Bob is survived by his wife Karen, children: Mark (Betty) Etling of Newman Grove, Suzanne (Kevin) Bader of Columbus and Kathryn (Bruce) Backhaus of Newman Grove, sister Joan (John) Tanner and brother Don (Jeannie) Jacobson of Omaha, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-grandchild, many relatives and friends.
KSNB Local4
Drawings begin for Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway is back for another year. People can donate $260 to Heartland United Way to get their name in the drawing to win a new 2022 GMC Terrain. Tom and Kim Dinsdale have once again donated...
News Channel Nebraska
$90K awarded to three different Columbus organizations
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Three separate organizations in Columbus received a total of $90,000 in grant funding. The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, parent company of Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, awarded $90,000 in grants during their fall grant cycle to three non-profit organizations in Columbus. The grants were approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in October.
albionnewsonline.com
Elaine D. Hitchler-Biel
Elaine Dorothy (Rieck) Hitchler-Biel was born on Oct. 17, 1933, to Alfred and Irma (Neidhardt) Rieck near Primrose, in rural Boone County. Elaine passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Elaine is survived by her children: Ken Hitcher of Waterloo, Dan (Deb) Hitchler of North Bend, Cliff (Tracy) Hitchler of Elkhorn and Shirley (Bill) Berger of Spalding; step children: Richard Biel, Barbara Molck, Beverly Ayala and Rollin Biel; grandchildren: Donald (Trish) Hitchler of Omaha, Jessica Hitchler of North Bend, Tyler (Breanna) Hitchler of Omaha, Brittanie (Jeff) Faltys of Elkhorn, Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Brianna (Tyler) Sherlock of Alliance, Danielle (Tim) Pieper of Elkhorn, Olivia (Erik) Christensen of Omaha, Eric (Eleanor) Berger of Spalding, Todd Berger of Spalding and Mardee Berger of Spalding; great grandchildren: Toby Bush, Silas Hitchler, Marlys Hitchler, Braylie Faltys, Ellis Hitchler, Ben Christensen, Hollis Hitchler, Levi Sherlock, Kinsley Faltys and Knox Berger.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
albionnewsonline.com
Beginning to look like a Splash Pad!
Last week, a construction crew was in Petersburg installing the long-awaited Splash Pad in the Petersburg Park. Installation included a wastewater tank and water lines that allow used water to be recycled for irrigation of the park. The crew also winterized the pad before leaving. Tentative opening is scheduled some...
Aurora News Register
The Office opens on downtown square
A building on the south side of the downtown square has a new purpose as of this month, changing the interior look and layout of the structure as well as the lives of international guests spending time in Aurora while being trained to drive big-rig trucks in America. Debuting officially...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
albionnewsonline.com
NG School Board considers pay for drivers
Newman Grove School Board on Monday night discussed pay levels both bus drivers and coaches who drive participants to and from practices in Albion. Superintendent Josh Warren said he has been researching bus driver wages, and those wages at surrounding schools range from $40 up to $70 per hour. Newman...
albionnewsonline.com
White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service
A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
albionnewsonline.com
Due to press issues, newspapers one day late
Due to press issues at our printing plant, print editions of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune and Petersburg Press are expected to be printed one day later than usual on Thursday, Nov. 17. The press issues will impact many weekly newspapers across Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Only the print...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
