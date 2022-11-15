Elaine Dorothy (Rieck) Hitchler-Biel was born on Oct. 17, 1933, to Alfred and Irma (Neidhardt) Rieck near Primrose, in rural Boone County. Elaine passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Elaine is survived by her children: Ken Hitcher of Waterloo, Dan (Deb) Hitchler of North Bend, Cliff (Tracy) Hitchler of Elkhorn and Shirley (Bill) Berger of Spalding; step children: Richard Biel, Barbara Molck, Beverly Ayala and Rollin Biel; grandchildren: Donald (Trish) Hitchler of Omaha, Jessica Hitchler of North Bend, Tyler (Breanna) Hitchler of Omaha, Brittanie (Jeff) Faltys of Elkhorn, Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Brianna (Tyler) Sherlock of Alliance, Danielle (Tim) Pieper of Elkhorn, Olivia (Erik) Christensen of Omaha, Eric (Eleanor) Berger of Spalding, Todd Berger of Spalding and Mardee Berger of Spalding; great grandchildren: Toby Bush, Silas Hitchler, Marlys Hitchler, Braylie Faltys, Ellis Hitchler, Ben Christensen, Hollis Hitchler, Levi Sherlock, Kinsley Faltys and Knox Berger.

