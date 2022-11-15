MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."The ordinance also would prohibit protesters from occupying driveways to such clinics, and allows the health facilities to install permanent markings on their driveways to indicate the boundaries not to be trespassed upon."Abortion...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO