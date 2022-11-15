ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs

Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
Healthline

For People Over 65, Dementia Prevalence Has Dropped By Nearly a Third￼

New research finds the prevalence of dementia is dropping for people over age 65 in the U.S. Researchers found in 2000, the age-adjusted prevalence of dementia for those over 65 was a little over 12%. However, by 2016 it had dropped to 8.5%, a drop of nearly one-third. For men...
KXLY

New Health Problems Post-COVID-19 Also Seen in Children, Teens

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Similar to adults, children and adolescents who have previously had COVID-19 also are at risk for post-COVID-19 syndrome, and the most common symptoms may differ by age group, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Martin Roessler, from...
MedicalXpress

Death common during and within one month of emergency visit

Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Phys.org

A common drug used for racehorses could increase risk of sudden death

A commonly administered drug used in 94% of thoroughbred racehorses could increase risk of sudden death, according to a new study. The research—led by the University of Glasgow and published today in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association—also found multiple other risk factors associated with sudden death, related to the circumstances of the race and individual histories of the horses.
Ars Technica

US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself

Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Severe RSV illness possible in adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
MedicalXpress

Crowded emergency departments may affect patients throughout the hospital

Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Prevention

Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis advances ordinance halting people from blocking access to abortion providers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."The ordinance also would prohibit protesters from occupying driveways to such clinics, and allows the health facilities to install permanent markings on their driveways to indicate the boundaries not to be trespassed upon."Abortion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
jguru.com

Dementia Care at Home

Home care services are the embodiment of comfort, security, and reliability. If you or your loved ones seek help, aid, or support from medical workers or care providers, then home care services will provide you with private space if you are not willing to sacrifice the comfort of your home and the most intimate care.
Tu Salud

Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health

All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
McKnight's

Study: Poorer physical health a sign of worsening depression in new nursing home residents

A large study of newly admitted nursing home residents has pinpointed the factors at play in depression, and who is most at risk. The investigators enrolled 696 residents across 47 nursing homes at the time of their admission. Symptoms of depression were measured twice yearly over 36 months using the Cornell Scale for Depression in Dementia.
MedicalXpress

More work needed to help people access mental health support

A new study by researchers at the University of York suggests that a substantial number of people with common mental health problems in England may go untreated. The researchers found that in some areas, less than 40% of people referred to NHS Improving Access to Psychology Therapy (IAPT) services actually attended their initial assessment and first treatment sessions.
drugtopics.com

Flu Shots and Ischemic Stroke Risk in Older Adults

Recently published research reveals an important benefit for middle-aged and older adults: a reduction in ischemic stroke risk. Sara Rodríguez-Martín, PharmD, PhD, of the department of biomedical sciences pharmacology sector in the school of medicine at the University of Alcalá (IRYCIS) and the clinical pharmacology unit at University Hospital Príncipe de Asturias, both in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, Spain and colleagues conducted the research on the flu shot and ischemic stroke (IS) risk.
TENNESSEE STATE

