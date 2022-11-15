ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBUR

Ticketmaster under fire as Swifties fight the 'Great War' to get a seat at the Eras Tour

If you listened closely Thursday, you may have heard the frustrated cries of thousands of Taylor Swift fans echo across the internet. After two days of pre-sale pandemonium — including multiple-hour queues and website glitches — TicketMaster announced it would be canceling the general public sale for the pop star's highly anticipated Eras Tour. And the outcry online was swift and clear.
The Guardian

‘The more we pulled back the carpet, the more we saw’: what I learned when I bought a house with a dark past

In January 2021, 18 months after a sticky divorce, I bought a house. I bought it partly because I could – my ex-wife and I had got lucky on the property ladder and walked away with enough money for a deposit each. But also, I bought it because I was desperate. With shared custody of our two-year-old daughter, I needed a place where she could be happy and where I could get back on my feet.
WBUR

Good Bot, Bad Bot | Part III: Life, death and AI

For the next few weeks, the Endless Thread team will be sharing stories about the rise of bots. How are these pieces of software — which are meant to imitate human behavior and language — influencing our daily lives in sneaky, surprising ways?. Next up in our bots...
WBUR

Artemis finally launched. But we’ll need humility to return to the moon

Artemis 1, which aims to send spacecraft and, eventually, humans back to the moon, launched early Wednesday after months of limbo. The rocket was initially scheduled to lift off Aug. 29, but that attempt and subsequent others were scrubbed because of mechanical issues and weather. As NASA celebrated the successful...
Asheville Citizen-Times

Nature Journal: Opossums are highly adaptive creatures

An article in this month's issue of "Smithsonian" magazine entitled "A Few Miles of Land Arose From the Sea -- and the World Changed" by John F. Ross got me thinking about opossums. The article details the significance of the appearance of a land bridge (the Panamanian isthmus) between North and South America approximately three million years ago. Some scientists are now viewing that "as perhaps the single most important natural history event since the death of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago." ...
