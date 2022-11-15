Read full article on original website
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”
For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins
Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
'Potentially historic' lake-effect snowfall is expected to impact Bills-Browns game in Orchard Park, where multiple feet of precipitation could rival Buffalo's famed 2017 'Snow Bowl'
Winter is coming for the NFL, and, as usual, it's Buffalo Bills fans who will face the brunt of it. Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday matinee. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted.
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
Sunday’s Bills game moved to Detriot due to snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the dayslong snow storm that is set to coat the Buffalo area, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL announced Thursday that Sunday’s afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit. The game is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be […]
Bills had historic loss vs. Vikings for Sean McDermott
The Week 10 loss the Buffalo Bills suffered to the Minnesota Vikings hurt. That 33-30 overtime defeat was even worse for Sean McDermott. The head coach for the Bills suffered his worst come-from-behind loss. According to WIVB-TV, the 17-point rally the Bills allowed the Vikings to pull off was the largest during McDermott’s tenure.
MyArkLaMiss
WATCH: Saints coordinators discuss Dennis Allen’s leadership through injury-plagued season
In one the most injury-plagued season in recent history, where seven to eight beginning-of-year starters have missed a handful of games, Saints coordinators Pete Carmichael and Ryan Nielsen continue to have faith in Dennis Allen's leadership abilities.
Browns-Bills game moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The first major snowstorm of the season expected to hit western New York this week prompted the National Football League to relocate the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. In a news release, the NFL on Thursday...
Bills vs. Browns will be moved to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills have announced that their home game against the Cleveland Browns will be moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to inclement weather expected in the next few days.
Fritz Pollard Alliance opens inquiry to Colts’ hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach
In a statement released Thursday, the FPA said it “has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with the NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim head coach.’’
NFL-Bills game moved to Detroit due to extreme weather forecast
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, the National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday, citing public safety concerns due to expected extreme weather in New York state.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL makes final call on location for Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills matchup
The NFL has made a final call on Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Originally, the game was to be played as a home game for Buffalo. Unfortunately, forecasts for the weekend have Buffalo receiving up to 6-feet of snow in a “lake-effect snow” front that could wreak havoc on infrastructure.
Yardbarker
NFL Monitoring Snowstorm That Could Impact Browns and Bills Game
Winter is essentially here and it could have an impact on the week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. According to a report, the NFL is monitoring the blizzard that is in the forecast and has been in contact with both teams. Models are showing that there...
NFL
NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game
With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
