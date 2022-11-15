ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”

For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

'Potentially historic' lake-effect snowfall is expected to impact Bills-Browns game in Orchard Park, where multiple feet of precipitation could rival Buffalo's famed 2017 'Snow Bowl'

Winter is coming for the NFL, and, as usual, it's Buffalo Bills fans who will face the brunt of it. Multiple feet of snow are expected this week in Western New York, where the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday matinee. Stretches of heavy lake-effect snow will be falling between Thursday and Sunday, according to Weather.com meteorologists, meaning the Highmark Stadium turf will likely be impacted.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Teensy Magic Number

The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News 8 WROC

Sunday’s Bills game moved to Detriot due to snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the dayslong snow storm that is set to coat the Buffalo area, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL announced Thursday that Sunday’s afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit. The game is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be […]
BUFFALO, NY
saturdaytradition.com

NFL makes final call on location for Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills matchup

The NFL has made a final call on Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Originally, the game was to be played as a home game for Buffalo. Unfortunately, forecasts for the weekend have Buffalo receiving up to 6-feet of snow in a “lake-effect snow” front that could wreak havoc on infrastructure.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NFL Monitoring Snowstorm That Could Impact Browns and Bills Game

Winter is essentially here and it could have an impact on the week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. According to a report, the NFL is monitoring the blizzard that is in the forecast and has been in contact with both teams. Models are showing that there...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. No decisions have been made about possibly changing the venue for the Week 11 matchup. However, rescheduling the AFC clash is not currently a consideration, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Pelissero added.
BUFFALO, NY

