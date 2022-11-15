Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks trade for power reliever, add 4 others to 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks acquired right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, adding the sort of flame-throwing reliever that General Manager Mike Hazen had targeted entering the offseason. Vargas, 23, possesses a fastball that sits around 98 mph and touches triple digits. He pairs it with a wipeout slider in...
Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball's deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones...
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
True Blue LA
Figuring out the Dodgers 2023 rotation
With some pitching news over the last week, we take stock of the Dodgers starting rotation on the latest The Lineup podcast. Clayton Kershaw is back much sooner than last offseason, even though we are now a week after the reported “closing in” without a completed one-year deal just yet. The thought of Tyler Anderson also returning on a one-year, nearly $20-million contract ended with the left-hander’s three-year, $39-million deal with the Angels.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Garrett Cleavinger
Baseball can be a cruel, fickle mistress. You can be riding high one minute then, bam, you’re getting traded to the hinterlands never to be seen again. Baseball is also infamous for parallel stories. Take the tale of Garrett J. Cleavinger’s 2022 season, compared to Andre Jackson. Cleavinger...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Drawing ‘Considerable Interest’
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial group of free agents included Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, all of whom were important contributors in the starting rotation during the 2022 season. After opting not to extend the qualifying offer to Kershaw, the Dodgers quickly reached an agreement with the...
True Blue LA
Dodgers’ spring home needs some work
Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
True Blue LA
Tyler Anderson is now gone. What about Andrew Heaney?
Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney entered free agency to start this offseason, and although it was Anderson who received the qualifying offer, Heaney was still a viable option to return. Now, Heaney is the only pitcher of those two still available. The Dodgers have some work to do around their...
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Dodgers Select Four Players
The Dodgers have selected catcher Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca to the 40-man roster, per a team announcement. That quartet is now protected from being taken in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. It’s a notable group to join the 40-man roster. Cartaya,...
10NEWS
Rays rework team to finalize 40-man roster
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In advance of Tuesday's reserve list deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays selected five players to add to their 40-man roster: infielders Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones and Curtis Mead and right-handed pitchers Taj Bradley and Colby White. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays made the following roster moves:
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Andre Jackson
Andre Terrell Jackson spent most of his season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Even with the adoption of “the Mitch White rule” limiting minor leaguers to more than five options a year, Jackson did end up shuttling back and forth to Los Angeles to provide bullpen coverage without actually entering a game on April 25 and August 7. He wore No. 94 while with the major league club.
True Blue LA
Trea Turner declines Dodgers’ qualifying offer, as expected
Trea Turner declined the qualifying offer from the Dodgers on Tuesday, an expected move that will secure draft pick compensation for Los Angeles should the shortstop sign elsewhere. Tuesday was the deadline for players to accept or decline the qualifying offer. Turner was one of 14 major league players to...
True Blue LA
Could another Cy Young be headed to LA?
It is quite possible that another marquee name and former MVP could be donning Dodger blue when spring rolls around. Justin Verlander is a free agent after declining his $25 million player option with the Astros for this coming season. The 39-year-old is coming off a brilliant season that saw him post a league-leading 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He won his second World Series ring and is the heavy odds-on favorite to win his third career Cy Young Award, which will be announced later today.
True Blue LA
Clayton Kershaw’s 14 innings of perfection, as seen in person
Clayton Kershaw faced 42 batters in a row over two games in a row from my perspective and got them all out. He managed to strike out 19 of those batters. This is the story of how I was (figuratively) personally trapped in a video game with Clayton Kershaw. You...
True Blue LA
Julio Urías finishes third in National League Cy Young Award voting
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting, announced Wednesday by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara won the award unanimously, capturing all first-place votes. Urías received seven second-place votes, nine third-place votes, five fourth-place votes, and one fifth-place votes...
True Blue LA
Dave Roberts finishes second in National League Manager of the Year voting
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting, his best finish on the ballot in five years. The award, which was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Baseball Writers Association of America, went to Buck Showalter, who won 101 games in his first season with the Mets, a 24-win improvement over last year.
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Jose Ruiz
In 2022, Jose Ruiz completed his fifth season pitching out of the bullpen for Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old righty compiled a 4.60 ERA and a 1.418 WHIP while striking out 68 across 60.2 innings. These numbers represented an interesting contrast to his 2021 performance. Jose Ruiz's 2022 Season. Ruiz...
Yardbarker
Yankees Add Pitching Prospect to 40-Man Roster
With roster space to spare, the Yankees added just one player to their 40-man roster on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez got the nod, the team announced. The Rule 5 Draft-protecting move gives New York 38 players on its 40-man roster. That figure includes first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who officially re-signed with the Yankees on Tuesday, agreeing to a multi-year deal.
