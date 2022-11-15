ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, NE

Related
KSNB Local4

‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Beginning to look like a Splash Pad!

Last week, a construction crew was in Petersburg installing the long-awaited Splash Pad in the Petersburg Park. Installation included a wastewater tank and water lines that allow used water to be recycled for irrigation of the park. The crew also winterized the pad before leaving. Tentative opening is scheduled some...
albionnewsonline.com

Commissioners approve Friese as new Veterans Service Officer

Boone County Veterans Service Officer Jacqueline Wells decided to retire earlier than originally planned on Monday, Nov. 14. Tennille Friese, who has been a Veterans Service Office employee since August, was appointed by the county commissioners to take her place on that date. Wells met briefly in closed session with...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$90K awarded to three different Columbus organizations

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Three separate organizations in Columbus received a total of $90,000 in grant funding. The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, parent company of Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, awarded $90,000 in grants during their fall grant cycle to three non-profit organizations in Columbus. The grants were approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in October.
COLUMBUS, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Living the life of a monk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
SCHUYLER, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Eleanor E. Glesinger

Eleanor Eve (Killion) Glesinger passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. She is survived by her four daughters: Jane Heany (Tom) of Richmond, TX, Julie Klahn of Grand Island, Jill Foltz (Gerald) of Grand Island and Jeri Zoucha (Joe) of Albion, sister-in-law Jeanne Johnson of Bloomington, IL and brother-in-law Frank Glesinger of Greeley.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Elaine D. Hitchler-Biel

Elaine Dorothy (Rieck) Hitchler-Biel was born on Oct. 17, 1933, to Alfred and Irma (Neidhardt) Rieck near Primrose, in rural Boone County. Elaine passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Elaine is survived by her children: Ken Hitcher of Waterloo, Dan (Deb) Hitchler of North Bend, Cliff (Tracy) Hitchler of Elkhorn and Shirley (Bill) Berger of Spalding; step children: Richard Biel, Barbara Molck, Beverly Ayala and Rollin Biel; grandchildren: Donald (Trish) Hitchler of Omaha, Jessica Hitchler of North Bend, Tyler (Breanna) Hitchler of Omaha, Brittanie (Jeff) Faltys of Elkhorn, Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Brianna (Tyler) Sherlock of Alliance, Danielle (Tim) Pieper of Elkhorn, Olivia (Erik) Christensen of Omaha, Eric (Eleanor) Berger of Spalding, Todd Berger of Spalding and Mardee Berger of Spalding; great grandchildren: Toby Bush, Silas Hitchler, Marlys Hitchler, Braylie Faltys, Ellis Hitchler, Ben Christensen, Hollis Hitchler, Levi Sherlock, Kinsley Faltys and Knox Berger.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
stantonregister.com

Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover

A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
albionnewsonline.com

Marine Corps Birthday Party held here Nov. 10

Albion Veterans Club hosted a ceremony honoring the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Darrell Choat conducted the ceremony, which included a brief history of the Marine Corps, a video and commendation messages. The Marine Corps was formed on Nov. 10, 1775 by the First Continental Congress.
ALBION, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
albionnewsonline.com

Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program

More than 30 area veterans were honored during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove Public Schools last Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE

