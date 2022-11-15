Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
foodsafetynews.com
Unlikely that child labor at JBS went un-noticed by world’s largest meat company
Children working overnight at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska were required to clock in and out of their shifts by entering their ID number into a biometric time lock. The time clock takes pictures of each employee’s face, using facial recognition technology to log in and out each employee for each shift.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
KSNB Local4
The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
albionnewsonline.com
Beginning to look like a Splash Pad!
Last week, a construction crew was in Petersburg installing the long-awaited Splash Pad in the Petersburg Park. Installation included a wastewater tank and water lines that allow used water to be recycled for irrigation of the park. The crew also winterized the pad before leaving. Tentative opening is scheduled some...
albionnewsonline.com
Commissioners approve Friese as new Veterans Service Officer
Boone County Veterans Service Officer Jacqueline Wells decided to retire earlier than originally planned on Monday, Nov. 14. Tennille Friese, who has been a Veterans Service Office employee since August, was appointed by the county commissioners to take her place on that date. Wells met briefly in closed session with...
News Channel Nebraska
$90K awarded to three different Columbus organizations
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Three separate organizations in Columbus received a total of $90,000 in grant funding. The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, parent company of Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, awarded $90,000 in grants during their fall grant cycle to three non-profit organizations in Columbus. The grants were approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in October.
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
albionnewsonline.com
Eleanor E. Glesinger
Eleanor Eve (Killion) Glesinger passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. She is survived by her four daughters: Jane Heany (Tom) of Richmond, TX, Julie Klahn of Grand Island, Jill Foltz (Gerald) of Grand Island and Jeri Zoucha (Joe) of Albion, sister-in-law Jeanne Johnson of Bloomington, IL and brother-in-law Frank Glesinger of Greeley.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
albionnewsonline.com
Elaine D. Hitchler-Biel
Elaine Dorothy (Rieck) Hitchler-Biel was born on Oct. 17, 1933, to Alfred and Irma (Neidhardt) Rieck near Primrose, in rural Boone County. Elaine passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Elaine is survived by her children: Ken Hitcher of Waterloo, Dan (Deb) Hitchler of North Bend, Cliff (Tracy) Hitchler of Elkhorn and Shirley (Bill) Berger of Spalding; step children: Richard Biel, Barbara Molck, Beverly Ayala and Rollin Biel; grandchildren: Donald (Trish) Hitchler of Omaha, Jessica Hitchler of North Bend, Tyler (Breanna) Hitchler of Omaha, Brittanie (Jeff) Faltys of Elkhorn, Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Brianna (Tyler) Sherlock of Alliance, Danielle (Tim) Pieper of Elkhorn, Olivia (Erik) Christensen of Omaha, Eric (Eleanor) Berger of Spalding, Todd Berger of Spalding and Mardee Berger of Spalding; great grandchildren: Toby Bush, Silas Hitchler, Marlys Hitchler, Braylie Faltys, Ellis Hitchler, Ben Christensen, Hollis Hitchler, Levi Sherlock, Kinsley Faltys and Knox Berger.
stantonregister.com
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
albionnewsonline.com
Marine Corps Birthday Party held here Nov. 10
Albion Veterans Club hosted a ceremony honoring the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Darrell Choat conducted the ceremony, which included a brief history of the Marine Corps, a video and commendation messages. The Marine Corps was formed on Nov. 10, 1775 by the First Continental Congress.
Nebraska school to revive student newspaper axed after LGBTQ issue
A Nebraska public school district that shuttered a student newspaper following an LGBTQ-focused edition has agreed to bring it back next year in digital form, according to the teacher who advised the publication.
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
albionnewsonline.com
Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program
More than 30 area veterans were honored during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove Public Schools last Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
