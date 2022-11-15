ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Fairfield Sun Times

U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
McKnight's

CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon

The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
Fortune

COVID hospitalizations are climbing as the U.S. braces for a ‘tripledemic.’ Here are the hardest-hit states

The CDC reports a 1% increase in new admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S. As experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter—the convergence of COVID, flu, and RSV (also known as respiratory syncytial virus), COVID hospitalizations rates are climbing for the first time since July. But it’s not the only virus on the rise.
MAINE STATE
Prevention

Older Adults Are Being Hospitalized for RSV at 10 Times the Usual Rate

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks, with reports flooding in of pediatric hospitals at capacity or near capacity due to the illness. But while there’s a lot of attention on the impact of RSV in kids, older adults are also struggling with complications of the illness.
KTLA

RSV v. COVID v. flu: Here’s what you need to know

With hospitals already seeing an uptick of RSV cases nationwide, and with the flu and COVID still infecting people, many are worried we could face a challenging few weeks, especially for children.
News-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccination provides higher concentrations of antibodies to babies and pregnant people

Pregnant people who received one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had 10-fold higher antibody concentrations than those who were naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2, a finding that was also observed in their babies, according to a new study by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, also found that vaccine timing played an important role in maximizing the transfer of antibodies, with antibodies detected as early as 15 days after the first vaccine dose and increasing for several weeks after.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
MedicalXpress

Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help

Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
CNBC

Nearly 2% of healthy infants hospitalized with RSV before first birthday, study finds

Dutch and British scientists, in a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, found that 1.8% of healthy infants are hospitalized with RSV before their first birthday. The scientists found that a majority of the infants hospitalized with RSV were younger than 3 months. About 1 in 18 infants hospitalized with RSV required treatment in the intensive care unit.
Ars Technica

Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale

The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
GEORGIA STATE

