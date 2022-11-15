Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Downtown Faribault sees change
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) -The face of downtown Faribault has been changing rapidly, with several buildings being torn down over the past few weeks, and more to come. For Brian Schmidt, the President of the Rice County Historical society, the progress carries a price. “You can only judge a book by...
KEYC
National Botox Day: Getting Giddie for the popular cosmetic treatment
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Botox Day! It’s a cosmetic treatment that’s known for helping treat wrinkles and prevent them. Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about was how it could help them: two people at two different ages in life. So, as always, the intrepid duo decided to give it a try for themselves at Giddie Skin in Mankato.
KEYC
Today marks Give to the Max Day
Hallie Uhrich, a librarian with the North Mankato Taylor Library, joined Kelsey and Lisa in-studio to chat about books readers just can’t put down, this season. Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children’s book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project.
KEYC
Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward
As the snow continues to fall, one group in Mankato wants to remind you to make sure you keep your sidewalks accessible to all. ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Mankato Family YMCA facility will be open and free to...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-16-2022- clipped version
As the snow continues to fall, one group in Mankato wants to remind you to make sure you keep your sidewalks accessible to all. “We expect to reach the goal in securing the additional necessary funds for the community center,” said the FACC Foundation said in a statement. National...
KEYC
Area snowfall totals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area on Monday. According to the KEYC News Now Weather Team, light snow will continue through Wednesday with an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. Here are some of the latest snowfall reports from across...
KEYC
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. Updated: 4 hours ago. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting...
KEYC
Budgeting the holidays: how to tighten the belt!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa found the perfect person to help holiday shoppers stay on a budget and still get the most turkey and fixings for their buck. Dietitian April Graff with Hilltop Hyvee in Mankato joined the dynamic duo in the studio to -- wait for it! - “talk turkey” about maintaining that Thanksgiving budget.
KEYC
National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Holy Grounds gives back to Mankato
As the snow continues to fall, one group in Mankato wants to remind you to make sure you keep your sidewalks accessible to all. Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward. Updated: 9 hours ago. “We expect to reach the goal in securing the additional necessary funds for the...
KEYC
A tall yarn: there’s nothing like knitting!
It’s said to be one of the oldest buildings in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa took a look inside the Historic Masonic Hall. Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. Budgeting the holidays:...
KEYC
Kato at rest: finding the right mattress
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The choices upon walking into a mattress retailer can be overwhelming, no matter how much research has been done! Kelsey and Lisa sprang into action and visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they got the scoop on the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!
KEYC
Iraq vet to be featured in state Veteran Comedy Night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate Veteran’s Month, Minnesota State University, Mankato will welcome standup comedian Josh Novey for a military comedy night. Novey, an Iraq War veteran, will perform on campus this Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Ostrander Auditorium. According to the MSU Student Event’s Team. Novey...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
KEYC
Le Sueur County residents asked to help decorate Christmas tree
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the Christmas spirit. Sheriff Brett Mason is teaming up with the Mounted Posse and The Sheriff’s Youth Project to launch Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas. The project provides the community an opportunity...
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
KEYC
Beyond Brink receives home supply kits from community donors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners. Bremer Bank teamed up with Greater Mankato Area United Way to distribute “Home for Good” boxes. They support individuals in Beyond Brink’s Recovery Housing program as they move on...
KEYC
Holiday Craft Show returns to Mankato for 10th year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. The Mankato Armory was filled with over 60 vendors Saturday, and organizers said that the community met them there with excitement. “I feel...
KEYC
2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
KEYC
New Ulm vs. Luverne girls ice hockey
Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about how Botox could help people like them: two people at two different ages in life. Forever home: how to find the right pet for your family. Updated: 8 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa visited Small Animals Lead Samantha Welcher at Pet Expo to...
Comments / 0