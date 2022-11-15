ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

247Sports

By-The-Numbers: The Colorado Buffaloes

By The Numbers is back, and we freely admit we had to take a day or three to compose ourselves and get our feet back on terra firma, because the win over Oregon was amazing! And once we got back to our weekly number-crunching, you know what was even better? Checking out an opponent that didn't require a super-computer.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Colorado-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the year this Saturday as Colorado (1-9, 1-7) travels to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Game time on Saturday is 6:00 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies return home after a 37-34 win at then-No. 6 Oregon, which has moved the Huskies up to No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. The Huskies close out the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 26, with the Boeing Apple Cup at Washington State.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Colorado State

CHARLESTON, S.C. - South Carolina will open up its Charleston Classic play on Thursday as it will face off against Colorado State in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. The Gamecocks (2-0) are coming off a 60-58 win over their in-state rival in Clemson while the Rams (3-0) are coming off an 77-52 win over Weber State on Monday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
FORT COLLINS, CO
