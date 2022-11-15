Plus, Perry’s Deli puts down new roots in San Rafael, Marche aux Fleurs reopens with new owners and a new name. After a multi-year refresh of its dining concepts, Cavallo Point reopened three culinary concepts in October at the historic Sausalito hotel. Sula, the resort’s signature dining room, is helmed by Executive Chef Michael Garcia, where he blends Mediterranean flavors with Californian flair. The opening menu includes a not-to-be-missed Fuyu persimmon salad, beets with shiitake mushroom blini, porcini-crusted Wagyu filet, and gluten-free black sesame chocolate decadence cake developed with chef Monique Feybesse. The adjacent Sula Lounge boasts one of the resort’s eight fireplaces and plentiful couches from which to enjoy a glass of bubbles with Tsar Nicoulai caviar service, or small plates of grilled uni butter oysters and lobster profiteroles. Across the foyer, Farley continues its all-day meal service where sipping an Early Girl Old Fashioned in front of the fireplace before dinner on a fog-whipped day or savoring a breakfast of vanilla bean doughnuts or short rib hash with a cup of nitro cold brew and that incomparable Golden Gate Bridge view is oh-so-very Marin.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO