Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Astros C Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram and texted "everything went great" to a Houston TV station. The Astros confirmed after winning the World Series that he had been playing through the injury for months. Maldonado,...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MIAMI, FL
Lone Star Ball

SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review

In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
DALLAS, TX

