The holidays are arriving soon, and Thanksgiving is up first. Now is the time to make plans with your loved ones and decide how to spend quality time together while enjoying the delicious holiday food Thanksgiving has to offer. To help you prepare, we’ve rounded up the list of restaurants and bars in and around Montclair that will be open on Thanksgiving Day as well as any special menus and prix-fixe offerings available. Read on for the list of spots open on Thanksgiving in the Montclair and greater Essex County area.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO