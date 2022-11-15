Read full article on original website
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
Healthline
How Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Transforms into Small Cell Lung Cancer
Non-small cell lung cancer may transform into small cell lung cancer during treatment. This transformation affects symptoms, treatment, and outlook. There are two main types of lung cancer. Their classification is determined by how the cancer cells look under a microscope. The majority of lung cancers, about. 80% to 85%
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Elahere for Platinum-Resistant Gynecologic Cancers
The FDA approved Elahere for patients with pretreated, folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers who have undergone one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, according to ImmunoGen, the manufacturer of the drug.
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Mortality: Causes and Risks
Age, smoking, and exposure to toxins are just some of the factors that increase your risk of dying from bladder cancer. But many of the known risks are preventable. type of cancer in the United States, but it ranks eighth in terms of types of cancer that lead to death.
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
NASDAQ
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Gets Accelerated FDA Approval for Ovarian Cancer Drug
ImmunoGen IMGN announced that the FDA granted accelerated approval for Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) to treat adults with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Elahere is the first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) directed against...
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
aao.org
Biopsies are key for accurately diagnosing bilateral lacrimal gland disease
Review of: Bilateral lacrimal gland disease: Clinical features and outcomes. Huang S, Juniat V, Satchi K, et al. Eye (London), November 2022. Australian investigators analyzed case data to determine the clinical features of lacrimal gland disease. Study design. This was a retrospective multicenter case study of 115 patients with bilateral...
cgtlive.com
Combination Adenovirus Therapy Shows Survival Gains in Newly Diagnosed High-Grade Glioma
CAN-2409 transduces tumor cells with the thymidine kinase gene, sensitizes these cells to valacyclovir, and stimulates patients’ immune response. Combination treatment of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir plus nivolumab and standard of care seems to improve survival in patients with newly diagnosed, high-grade glioma intended for gross total resection (GTR).1. These...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
NASDAQ
AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi/Imjudo Combo Gets Another FDA Nod
AstraZeneca AZN announced that the FDA approveda dual immunotherapy regimen consisting of PD-L1 inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) and CTLA-4 antibody Imjudo (tremelimumab). The candidate is combined with platinum-based chemotherapy for treating adult patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). Per management, lung cancer is the second...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: Immunotherapy for Cancer
Your doctor may recommend different options to treat and manage cancer. You’ve probably heard of chemotherapy or surgery. Another type of cancer treatment you may not be aware of is immunotherapy. Immunotherapy can be an effective treatment for some cancers. Whether your doctor recommends immunotherapy depends on your cancer...
neurologylive.com
FDA Accepts NDA for Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Zilucoplan
Zilucoplan, a complement C5 inhibitor, demonstrated a safe and tolerable profile, while meeting its primary and secondary end points in the phase 3 RAISE trial—the basis for its new drug application. According to an announcement, the FDA has accepted the new drug application (NDA) of UCB Pharma’s investigational, subcutaneously...
