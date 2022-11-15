ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Historic photos of Santa Fe Plaza through the years

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s capital city has a long history. Santa Fe’s Plaza was founded by the Spanish in 1609 as a strategic location for defense. It also served as the Santa Fe trail’s endpoint marker after Mexico gained independence. Larry Barker’s recent story,...
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
For RR combat veterans, there’s help

Not just another pretty face. Col. R.A. “Face” Fitzgerald, retired Marine pilot who leads Reboot in Rio Rancho. Pictured here: Face, Duck, Wally and Turk, the aircrew on mission in front of their EA-6B at Bagram AB Afghanistan. (Photo courtesy R.R. “Face” Fitzgerald) The message from...
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
Dozens of National Guard soldiers reunited in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some families are whole after some National Guard soldiers were able to return home. More than 30 soldiers reunited with their families at the Rio Rancho Readiness Center Tuesday afternoon. They served in the New Mexico Army National Guard and just finished a nine-month deployment in the Middle East. They were […]
Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County …. Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County deputy can be...
Second round of business grants coming to revamp Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will soon begin issuing a second round of business grants to revitalize downtown. The Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program provides between $50,000 and $250,000 to businesses looking to move their operations downtown. In the first round, the program gave $500,000 to 15 local businesses, filling more than $40,000 […]
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette

Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
La Jara Wetland project nearing end

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final phase of a project to restore the Rio Fernando de Taos in northern New Mexico is underway. The La Jara Wetland Restoration Project aims to restore the river by connecting it back to floodplains in the area. Officials say the project will improve stream quality, reduce soil erosion, and help […]
O’Neill’s Pub to host a whiskey-tasting event

‘Come Fly with Us Through a Whiskey Wonderland” is a whiskey four-course tasting and eating dinner event at O’Niell’s. Showcasing some of their top whiskey, like their Irish whiskey, scotch, bourbon, Jefferson ocean, and Mexican whiskey. This event is an intimate event where people can learn more about whiskey and its history.
County Given $2.3 Million for Projects

The Los Alamos County Council has partnered with the Rio Arriba County to give the latter funds for reinvestment into the region. A total of $2.3 million will be funneled towards two projects, according to Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez. The first project is the purchase of an additional scale for the Alcalde transfer station to ease the dumping process there. The second project will be the continued development and expansion of the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Hospital.
St. John’s College student center getting revamp

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades. The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger […]
