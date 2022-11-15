ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key matchup: Timmy Allen presents all-around challenge for Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer

Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in Dec., 2020, in Indianapolis.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Tyrese Hunter scores 26 points to help No. 11 Texas bury No. 2 Gonzaga

The former Iowa State player listed Gonzaga as one of six potential transfer options this offseason, and Mark Few could’ve used him in a Bulldogs uniform on Wednesday. Hunter scored a game-high 26 points and made a game-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts, while making 9 of 14 from the field. Hunter, who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season, also had three rebounds and two assists.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Still early in the season, but Gonzaga’s issues show clearly

If you had waded into the mentions of this blog’s Twitter account last night, you probably would’ve thought the Zags were just boat raced by Texas in March. Of course, it was just the third game of the season, which allows us to say the two following things that can be true at the same time: 1) Gonzaga clearly has issues; 2) They have plenty of time to figure it out.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Report hints at 'growing mutual interest' between Gonzaga, Big 12 Conference

AUSTIN, Texas – Interest between the Big 12 Conference and Gonzaga has reportedly heightened since representatives from both parties met in Frisco, Texas, last month. Big 12 country served as the backdrop for another encounter between the conference’s commissioner, Brett Yormark, and Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford, who spoke while attending an event in Austin, Texas, before Wednesday’s game between the second-ranked Zags and 11th-ranked Texas at the Moody Center.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags

Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
SPOKANE, WA
High School Football PRO

Mead, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mount Baker High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
MEAD, WA
ewu.edu

Eagle 1 News: November 2022

The colorful Pacific Northwest fall that I had heard so much about didn’t stick around for too long. It seems the chilly, winter weather has arrived. With the abrupt shift from autumn to winter, I found myself thinking about transformation. Much like the change from one season to the next, Eastern is gearing up for transformation in the coming year. We’re a campus looking toward the future with optimism and building on our strong foundation of excellence.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
inlander.com

After starting as delivery-only, Breaüxdoo Bakery debuts a storefront in Spokane Valley

Breaüxdoo Bakery has been around since 2020, but a recent expansion brings a fun-filled atmosphere to the business with a rock band twist. Owner and Spokane native Gage Lang, who's worked at restaurants and bakeries around Washington state, drew inspiration from his varied experiences in the food world to create the full-service bakery. His time at Biscuit Bitch in Seattle was formative in crafting the vibe he envisioned for Breaüxdoo.
SPOKANE, WA
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Police: 3 killed in head-on collision near Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Three people died in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 95 near Coeur d’Alene on Friday, according to police. A Ford truck traveling north on U.S. 95 crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Subaru Legacy in Kootenai County at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police said Saturday in a news release.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

