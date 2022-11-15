Read full article on original website
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
ABC News
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
MedicalXpress
Infants who die unexpectedly in the first week might have different risk factors than those who die in the first month
While a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is rare in the first month of life, a new Rutgers study has found that those occurring in the first week, an even rarer event, have different risk factors than those dying later, and recommended more thorough investigations into the possible causes of these early deaths.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed
What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
This Flu Season Is More Severe Than Those of the Last Decade: CDC Data
The flu has arrived significantly earlier this year, causing more hospitalizations at this point in the season than in the past decade, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said Friday that flu season arrived over a month earlier than usual, and flu-related...
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 vaccination provides higher concentrations of antibodies to babies and pregnant people
Pregnant people who received one of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had 10-fold higher antibody concentrations than those who were naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2, a finding that was also observed in their babies, according to a new study by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, also found that vaccine timing played an important role in maximizing the transfer of antibodies, with antibodies detected as early as 15 days after the first vaccine dose and increasing for several weeks after.
COVID hospitalizations are climbing as the U.S. braces for a ‘tripledemic.’ Here are the hardest-hit states
The CDC reports a 1% increase in new admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the U.S. As experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter—the convergence of COVID, flu, and RSV (also known as respiratory syncytial virus), COVID hospitalizations rates are climbing for the first time since July. But it’s not the only virus on the rise.
Is a fever a symptom of RSV?
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
KTVZ
RSV hospitalization rate for seniors is 10 times higher than usual for this point in the season
The respiratory virus season has started early in kids this year and flooded children’s hospitals in many parts of the country — especially with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. But adults can get RSV, too. Although RSV does not typically send as many adults to the hospital,...
CNBC
Nearly 2% of healthy infants hospitalized with RSV before first birthday, study finds
Dutch and British scientists, in a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, found that 1.8% of healthy infants are hospitalized with RSV before their first birthday. The scientists found that a majority of the infants hospitalized with RSV were younger than 3 months. About 1 in 18 infants hospitalized with RSV required treatment in the intensive care unit.
CDC investigating listeria outbreak linked to one death, hospitalizations in six states
CHICAGO (WGN) — One person is dead from a multi-state listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says the outbreak has infected at least 16 people across six states – California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York – hospitalizing at least 13. The outbreak is believed to have impacted more people and states than confirmed, officials explain, because some people recover without needing medical care or being tested for listeria.
