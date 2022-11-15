Read full article on original website
Trojans Survive Wild Fifth Set to Advance to Semifinals
FOLEY, Ala. – Down 14-11 in the fifth set, the Trojans fought off a total of four match points as Caroline Darracott layed out for a dig allowing freshman Jaci Mesa set up Tori Hester for her 19th kill of the match to help send Troy to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The five-set thriller ended 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 17-15 over Arkansas State Friday afternoon.
Troy Hosts ULM on Senior Day at The Vet
TROY, Ala. – Troy steps back into Sun Belt Conference action Saturday at The Vet hosting ULM on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in a game with significant Sun Belt postseason implications; ESPN+ will broadcast the contest. Troy (8-2, 5-1 SBC) enters the weekend winners of...
Trojans Open Tournament Play Against Arkansas State
TROY, Ala. – The Trojans look to carry the momentum from their historic regular season into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as they prepare to square off with Arkansas State in the quarterfinals Friday at Noon on ESPN+. After their first 11 conference win season in program history, the...
Troy’s Perfect Start Ends at the Buzzer
MISSOULA, Mont. – The historic 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season for Troy ends in game two of the Zootown Classic with a 78-76 loss on Friday night to St. Thomas on a last-second shot from Andrew Rohde. For the first time this season, the Trojans (4-1) fall to...
Women’s Hoops to Square Off Against BYU In Hawaii
TROY, Ala. – After suffering their second-consecutive loss, the Troy women's basketball team will look to get back over .500 on Saturday when they play the first of two games at the Hawaii North Shore Showcase. The teams that are joining Troy are BYU and Washington State. For the...
Troy Obtains First 4-0 Start in Division-I Program History
MISSOULA, Mont. – For the first time in Division-I program history, Troy opens its season at 4-0 with the 73-54 victory over Merrimack on Thursday night in Dahlberg Arena. In game one of the Zootown Classic, the Trojans (4-0) defeated the Warriors (1-2) in the program's first-ever meeting. Kieffer...
Troy Football Need to Know; Gameday at The Vet – ULM Game
Football is back at The Vet on Saturday when Troy hosts ULM; kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. between the Trojans and Warhawks in the regular season home finale. Troy Athletics is excited to announce new items that will take place surrounding gameday this season at The Vet and reminders of some returning items that will help make your gameday experience the best it can be.
Men’s Basketball Ventures to Montana for Three-Day Zootown Classic
TROY, Ala. – After the team's first win over a power-five opponent in a decade, the Troy men's basketball team continues its road trip to the mountains of Missoula, Mont., for the three-day Zootown Classic. From Thursday to Saturday, the Trojans (3-0) will compete against three teams for the...
Deep Ball Bites Troy in Loss to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The San Francisco Dons were able to nail 13 3-pointers on Wednesday night in California to down the Troy Trojans 84-73 in a non-conference bout. It was Troy's fourth game of a seven-game road trip to begin the season. The Trojans fall to 2-2 on...
Men’s Tennis Adds Top Mexican Junior
TROY, Ala. – Coming off one of the top recruiting classes in the nation last year, the Troy men's tennis team continued its trend of adding top talent as head coach Rolando Vargas announced Thursday the addition of the No. 2 ranked junior in Mexico, Luciano Alcocer Signoret. Currently...
