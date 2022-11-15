ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecinemaholic.com

Reincarnated as a Sword Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken Deshita’ episode 7 titled ‘The Horrible Lieutenant of the Knights Brigade,’ Fran meets August Allsand the Vice Captain of the Alessa Knights and steals his special ability. She is also rewarded with a rank upgrade and gives her fellow adventurers a treat for fouling the Goblin stampede. However, Fran later learns that taking away August’s Falsehood skill has far-reaching consequences. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com

Chucky Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Chucky‘ season 2 races to its endgame in the penultimate episode titled ‘Goin’ to the Chapel.’ The episode sees Andy Barclay reuniting with Kyle while Chucky Prime’s plan reaches its final stage. Nica finally explores the possibility of living without the soul of Charles Lee Ray tormenting her. Jake, Lexy, and Devon struggle with the loss of Nadine. Meanwhile, the group must band together and stop Chucky Prime’s plan. If you are wondering whether the group succeeds in stopping Chucky Prime, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Chucky’ season 2 episode 7! SPOILERS AHEAD!
tatler.com

Did King George V betray the Romanovs? The truth behind the Russian massacre as shown in The Crown

The Crown Season 5 has faced criticism over its historical inaccuracies, with TV critics and royal experts alike accusing the Netflix series of damaging the reputation of King Charles III with half-truths and falsehoods. But there is one event depicted on screen that is undeniably rooted in fact: the murder of the Romanovs - the last imperial family of Russia.
booktrib.com

Murder at High School Reunion Reveals Decades-Old Secrets in New Elly Griffiths

Elly Griffiths’ latest suspenseful mystery novel Bleeding Heart Yard (Mariner) might rightfully give pause to those readers who are contemplating attending an upcoming high school reunion. It’s daunting enough to be concerned about your appearance and imagining how you might measure up to long-ago classmates without finding one old friend stone dead in the washroom, as happens here!

