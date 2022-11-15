ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGC to Hold Informational Meeting Related to 2023 Community Mitigation Fund

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released its 2023 Community Mitigation Fund (CMF) Guidelines in November. To introduce some changes to the program MGC Staff is providing an informational meeting. Review what’s new for 2023​. New procedure for filing Applications. New Grant Opportunities Available. Cover the changes to current grant categories.
MGC Releases Applications and Guidelines for 2023 Community Mitigation Fund Program

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is pleased to announce the release of the 2023 applications and guidelines for the Community Mitigation Fund (CMF) grant program. The 2023 Guidelines specify the required forms and submission instructions which are available here. Applications from municipalities and other qualified governmental entities seeking mitigation funds are due by January 31, 2023.
