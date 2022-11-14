ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
TULSA, OK
Families Escape Edmond House Fire, Lose Everything To Blaze

Two families with four young children escaped a house fire in Edmond but lost everything they owned in the process. Dakota Helton said she, her 5-year-old daughter, her 2-month-old son, her fiancé, her brother, as well as her best friend and her two children (2 and 7-year-old daughters) were in the home when the fire erupted from the garage Tuesday night.
EDMOND, OK
Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire

A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
JENKS, OK
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death

Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
TULSA, OK
Over A Dozen Displaced After Early-Morning Apartment Fire In Tulsa

More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire broke out on Thursday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the scene at the Melrose Apartments near East 11th Street and South Sheridan Road at around 1:30 a.m. According to TFD District Fire Chief...
TULSA, OK
City of Broken Arrow Prepares For Annual Christmas Event

The city of Broken Arrow is decking the halls and lighting its Christmas tree with its annual holiday tradition. Thursday’s event is the kick-off to a season of holiday activities downtown bringing the Christmas spirit to Broken Arrow. When you stroll down Main Street in the Rose District, you'll see wreaths hung on light poles leading to a giant Christmas tree in the plaza. With the tree lighting happening Thursday evening, the celebration includes live music, horse-drawn carriages, and an open ice rink.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested

A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
TULSA, OK
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested

A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder

A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
TULSA, OK
Man Stabs Self During Pursuit In OKC

Police said a man stabbed himself in the neck during an early Wednesday morning chase on foot. The Oklahoma City Police Department said this started when a man experiencing homelessness was not able to enter into a house he'd been staying in at around 2am near Northwest 26th Street and North Virginia Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip

Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment. Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment. "Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead

The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

