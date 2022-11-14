WEBCAST: NASA reschedules Artemis I launch again, this time due to Hurricane Nicole - 11/14/2022

Read full article on original website
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
WESH
Artemis 1 launch attempt still on track for targeted date, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA held a teleconference Monday night to discuss the upcoming Artemis 1 launch. The date for the launch had previously been set for Nov. 14, but NASA rescheduled the date to Wednesday, Nov. 16, due to Nicole. It's scheduled for 1:04 a.m. Wednesday with a...
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
Experimental spacecraft causes mystery with massive booms over Florida
Floridians flooded social media early Saturday morning with reports of sonic booms of unknown origin. The sudden sound could be heard from Jacksonville to Orlando just after 5 a.m.
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
bungalower
Orlando resident shares Nest video of Amazon package delivery during Hurricane Nicole
As first reported by Newsweek, a local Reddit user posted a video from their Nest camera that caught an unexpected package delivery in the middle of Hurricane Nicole last week, and people aren’t too happy about it. This Young Amazon Driver Delivering Packages at 5:25 a.m. During Hurricane Nicole...
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF student shines bright in the fashion world through dream internship
Senior marketing major Janine Do spends her free time talking to models and dreaming of fashion week. Do scored the internship of her dreams at PLITZS Fashion Marketing this August, and it has put her exactly where she wants to be to further her career. “I've always been so passionate...
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Icon Park to add new attraction, plans more growth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Icon Park, a popular International Drive food, entertainment and retail destination in Orlando, has big plans in the works -- starting with a new addition to its iconic attraction, The Wheel.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Photos: UCF Global kicks off International Education Week
The first ever UCF Global Opening Reception for International Education Week 2022 was in the Fairwinds Alumni Center on Monday. Nataly Chandia, UCF Global's associate vice president, said it is important to bring other nations to UCF because many students have never been abroad. Chandia said this week is all about bringing diversity, global perspectives and global issues to UCF so students can learn about other nations. The reception consisted of distinguished guest speakers, inspiring students and faculty speakers, lively cultural performances and an award presentation.
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
Skippers Down East Galley Bringing Northern Seafood Flare to Davenport
Co-owner, Christy Lake, together with Maine-based partners Karen and Skip Eaton, will be serving up fresh lobster rolls, Jersey dogs, and more.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 86 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front comes through Wednesday around lunchtime, and may result in a few showers, with 30% of our viewing area seeing a chance for precipitation. BEACHES: The beaches again feature a mix of sun...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
floridainsider.com
Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼
Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF CAPS addresses social media's impact on mental health, helps students with workshops
Social media is a tool widely used professionally and recreationally, but UCF students are starting to become more aware of its effect on their mental health. Kayla Crawford, a specialist and student counselor at UCF Counseling and Psychological Services, provides online workshops every semester to inform UCF students on how to manage their use of social media to stay safe mentally. She said destigmatizing mental health and counseling was one of her priorities with these workshops. Crawford said it is easy to overlook social media's influence on one's life because it is so ingrained in today's culture.
