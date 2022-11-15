ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau County, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

School District of La Crosse discuss potential for another referendum in April

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse is heading back to the drawing board. Board members participated in a workshop to discuss the district’s future after voters rejected its nearly $195 million referendum. The changing of seasons can bring in new beginnings. For the School District of La Crosse, new beginnings are necessary. “We’re taking the next...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Regis High School Athletic Director in custody

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WISN

Eau Claire hunter bags 10-point buck during bow season

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. — An Eau Claire hunter bagged a buck this bow season that he believes might set a new record. "I was honestly speechless. I didn't know what to think," Bobby Pagel told WQOW-TV. He brought down the massive 10-point-buck on Nov. 5 on his dad's...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man charged in arson case pleads guilty

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An man charged with arson after setting his home on fire has entered his pleas in court Monday. 42-year-old Thomas Hicks pleaded guilty to arson of a building and seven counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Monday, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect taken into custody after 1 person stabbed in Eau Claire overnight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Eau Claire early Thursday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building off of West MacArthur Avenue, just north of Bollinger Fields, shortly after midnight Thursday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased

(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
WINONA, MN
trempcountytimes.com

West Salem, Aquinas roll to state championship games

The top two teams in the Coulee Conference both could be calling themselves state champions by the end of the week. Neither West Salem nor La Crosse Aquinas had much difficulty advancing to the Wis-consin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Championship game last week. The Panthers took a double-digit lead into...
WEST SALEM, WI

