stormlakeradio.com
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
kicdam.com
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
kicdam.com
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
redlakenationnews.com
Worthington manager solicited fake IDs to hire minors to clean Minnesota slaughterhouses, court papers say
Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed...
Owner of Sergeant Bluff construction company pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– A Sioux City man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Monday, November 14, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 22-year-old Tyson Cook of Hartley was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup southbound on Vine Avenue, at 420th Street, four miles north of Sutherland.
kiwaradio.com
Riverboat Foundation Gives Out Nearly A Million Dollars In Grants
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation has recently given nearly a million dollars in grants to area nonprofits and government subdivisions for various items and projects. According to foundation officials, the five biggest grants were. 1. A quarter of a million dollars to the Friends of Doon...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center vets given Quilts of Valor
SIOUX CENTER—With prayer, the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to two Sioux Center veterans, Sioux Center High School students took time Thursday (Nov. 10) to honor the service of veterans in its 2022 Veterans Day program. High school principal Brent Town began...
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council to review two resignations
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
Sioux City Journal
16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing
GEORGE, Iowa -- A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids, Iowa, man, who was caught committing a burglary in George. The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
