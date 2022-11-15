SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.

