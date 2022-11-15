Read full article on original website
MATIC Holds Price Well Despite Whole Market Crash, Oryen Network Goes One Better With A +120%
The recent liquidity announcement from FTX, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, has shaken the digital asset market. The news’ impact has caused cryptocurrencies to tumble sharply and people to seek more solid investments in the industry. MATIC’s outstanding success was seen as it holds prices well...
Looking for the Next BNB Invest In Tron And BudBlockz Now
The market value of altcoins was 21% higher in July 2021, at $740 billion. The market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) had already made their marks, but the battle for third place was still ongoing, at least in terms of the total value. Cardano (ADA) was valued at $46...
Lessons Crypto Investors Can Learn from Solana’s Price Nosedive
While Solana’s crash from its crypto moon landing is probably aging news, investors have the potential to learn some lessons from its infamy. Not only does it denote the tightwire walkway that many Bitcoin competitor currencies have to traverse, but it shows the market brutality for newbie coins. In...
Louis Dünweber, The King’s Life CEO announces the Launch of the $KING token private and pre-sale (ICO).
The King’s Life CEO, Louis Dünweber, announced the launch of the $KING token private and pre-sale (ICO). The King Token built for the members of The King Token to provide secure, safe, decentralized and quick exchanges. It intends to develop and appreciate in value by providing gains to its members.
Incredible Launch Will Rocket Uniglo.io Past Fantom And Basic Attention Token
Crypto continues to move at a breakneck speed and continuously surprises investors. Good news mingles with bad, but the events have only shaken out weak hands. Experienced traders have been loading up on the dip and building their portfolios. The prevailing market conditions offer investors once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunities. And a...
Litecoin Price Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why LTC Could Outpace BTC and ETH
Litecoin price remained well supported and climbed above $60. LTC/USD is trading above a major bullish trend line with support at $60.50 on the 4-hours chart. The price could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $64.00 resistance zone. Litecoin(LTC) price is showing positive signs above the $60 level. LTC/USD...
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, retail earnings, and FTX's fallout top week ahead
Investors are setting up for a short but busy Thanksgiving week monitoring ripples from FTX's collapse, retail action with holiday sales underway and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.
Altcoin season arrives – Coins to keep an eye on: Hedera (HBAR), Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Altcoin season is upon us, and investors are looking for hot new tokens to pick up. From Hedera (HBAR) to Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), let’s talk about some of the best altcoins you can add to your portfolio. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) still in its presale stage...
How and why is Tether linked to the FTX crisis?
Lucknow(CoinChapter):Several cryptocurrencies have had to bare the brunt of FTX’s collapse. Recently, questions were raised on whether Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, would survive the ongoing market turmoil. Popular YouTuber and social media user @Coffeezilla, who is well known for voicing opinions against SafeMoon, raised some concerns...
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9B Worth of Stocks in Q3
Berkshire Hathaway spent of whopping $9 billion on stocks during the third quarter of 2022. Warren Buffett's long-term philosophy is to buy when others think you should sell, and visa-versa. Berkshire’s purchase of an additional 5.99 million shares of Occidental Petroleum hit a home run in profits for the company....
CentroFi Announces Upcoming Launches of Its Token and Ecosystem
CentroFi, a soon-to-be launched financial ecosystem in the Web3 space, today announced the dates of its token and ecosystem launches to be November 27th and December 3rd respectively. “The 1 week spacing between token and ecosystem launches had been deliberately planned to allow the stabilizing of token liquidity, and for...
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1 Billion Emergency Loan, Halt Withdrawals
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – According to reports, crypto lender Genesis is seeking a $1 Billion emergency loan by Monday and has halted customer withdrawals on its platform. The document accessed by the Journal cites a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet”. The firm...
Bitcoin: gambling or investment?
The converging worlds of cryptocurrencies and online gambling have resulted in the emerging world of crypto gambling, which by the way is transforming the scene of the world’s gambling industry. This industry is growing so fast that it seems only yesterday that bitcoin was first introduced, while by now it is taking over the entire cryptocurrency market.
Mosdex Continues To Grow Its Arbitrage Platform – How It Can Help Crypto Users Earn Passive Income
Mosdex, an arbitrage trading platform, continues to grow its user base amongst crypto users interested in passive income streams. Mosdex is planning for continued growth by enhancing its infrastructure and rolling out support for additional cryptocurrencies. By capitalizing on inefficiencies it sees in other arbitrage trading platforms, Mosdex believes it is poised to gain significant market share.
DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Firm simplifies the process for its clients of recovering their digital assets.
DPS Cyber Security is now widely recognized as one of the best crypto investigation and recovery firms in the world. As part of its recent growth, the firm has introduced additional methods to assist customers who have either misplaced their cryptocurrency wallets or fallen victim to cybercrime. Knowing the perpetrator...
Dogecoin News: DOGE Price faces 52% Drop From Bearish Pattern
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) price is coming down from the high of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter, as DOGE price forms a bearish pattern called the bear pennant. Pennants are continuation patterns. They form when a period of consolidation with converging trendlines follows a large...
Chubby Primates, an NFT Collection Based on Ethereum Network Launched by Carlos Bracamonte.
Carlos Bracamonte, developer of Blockchain Technology and Web3, launches Chubby Primates, an NFT collection based on Ethereum network which is composed of over 400 visual features of rarities. Basically, it is hand drawn avatars including suits, caps, shaded hairstyles, x-ray glasses and numerous wacky things. Chubby Primates allows the people to take part in prizes, items in the store as well as virtual occasions with the community.
Metatate introduces the Meditate-2-Earn Ecosystem in the crypto world.
Metatate is a new platform that promotes mental health awareness, by incentivizing daily meditation . Mental health met web3 wellness with Metate and created the quintessential “M2E (Meditate-To-Earn)” Ecosystem. In contrast, throughout the M2E Ecosystem’s veins, people can see “$CHI”, its native ERC-20 token, which gives life to many bodies that promote a healthier and wealthier lifestyle.
Loong launches a new version: Everyone is a part of the web3 ecosystem
Since the arrival of Loong, it has been adorned by everyone because of its unlimited storage space and speed. Recently, Loong has made further innovations. Its PC and mobile phone ends are optimized and upgraded synchronously, which makes it easy to operate and more powerful. This updated version continues to provide users with free storage space, and also brings more exploration for users in web3 social interaction.
