Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
UTSA
Medor’s late 11-point run lifts UTSA over Texas State
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA defeated I-35 rival Texas State on Thursday night in front of 1,587 fans at the Convocation Center behind a late second-half scoring run by lead guard Japhet Medor who poured in 11 of the last 12 Roadrunner points. The Roadrunners (3-1) are off to their...
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Predictions, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
UTSA
Roadrunners prepare to host the Texas State on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will welcome longtime rival Texas State to the Convocation Center this Thursday, Nov. 17, in a meeting between two 2-1 teams. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on CUSA.tv and broadcast on Ticket 760 AM. The Roadrunners...
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Predicts Baylor Upset of TCU
The ever-outspoken Paul Finebaum does not believe in the TCU Horn Frogs
Paul Finebaum puts TCU on upset alert at Baylor after College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
The TCU Horned Frogs stayed at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, despite the team being undefeated, an upset is brewing, according to Paul Finebaum. TCU is 10-0 but heads down to Baylor for a Big 12 matchup with the Bears. That will be the first loss, according to Finebaum, essentially knocking TCU out of the playoff.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks
A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Multiple Texas cities ranked among best in US for veterans in 2023: report
It's another year to be thankful for our active-duty military and veterans for keeping us safe and allowing America to be the greatest country on earth.
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Argyle-based TreeNewal named one of the fastest growing companies in DFW
SMU Cox has recognized Argyle-based TreeNewal, a tree care service provider, as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area during its Awards Gala on Nov. 2. The founder and president of TreeNewal, David Gaona, expressed his gratitude for the award. “This distinction is only possible...
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
Historic hospital building cleared, condemned after massive earthquake
The building is over 100 years.
Comments / 0