Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Valerie Arms Drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Harrison Township on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene of 3100 block of Valerie Arms Drive at 12:46 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told Dayton 24/7 Now that...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police recover 21 stolen vehicles in the last 28 days
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday evening, releasing an update on their recent vehicle theft suppression operations. Within the past month, since these operations have begun, DPD has recovered 21 stolen vehicles and made 20 apprehensions for grand theft auto. The tweet also...
dayton247now.com
Preble County woman arrested in grandmother's death
EATON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Preble County woman is facing a murder charge after the death of her 93-year-old grandmother. Eaton Police responded to the 300 block of East Somers Street at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police report. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and taken...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - Preventing potential tragedy with the power of words. Late last month, Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone helped talk someone off the ledge of a bridge in Dayton. He spent more than an hour talking with this person and potentially saved his life. Adam Aaro shows us why that's...
dayton247now.com
Plane suffers landing gear problem at Moraine Air Park
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A small plane touched down on its belly at the Moraine AirPark after suffering a problem with its landing gear on Wednesday. The accident happened at about 3:17 p.m., according to Sgt E. Adams with Moraine Police. Adams said no injuries were reported. It's unknown why...
dayton247now.com
OSHP provides update to series of crashes on I-70 Thursday morning
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A series of crashes along I-70 caused chaos Thursday before and during morning commute. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were five crashes along I-70 near the Enon Road overpass. The first involved a pickup truck that Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura said crashed into a barrier and then came to rest on the westbound I-70 shoulder. A box truck then reportedly crashed into the pickup truck.
dayton247now.com
Two of seven die following single-vehicle rollover crash on I-675
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people have died following a rollover crash early Sunday on I-675. Centerville Police Public Information Officer John Davis said officers were called about 3:40 a.m. Nov. 13 to southbound I-675 at Wilmington Pike after a single vehicle overturned. Multiple injuries were reported after the occupants were thrown from the vehicle.
dayton247now.com
New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Children's opening location in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cincinnati Children's will soon open a medical building in Centerville, to bring their services closer to the Dayton area. The medical facility, which will be known as Cincinnati Children's Centerville when it debuts on Clyo Road in early 2023, will increase access to a variety of specialty pediatric treatment, including the following:
dayton247now.com
AES Ohio warns of utility scams, sheriff's office says scams are on the rise
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AES Ohio says a utility scam is going around. “As we go into the holidays, we're seeing more,” said Mary Ann Kabel with AES Ohio. AES Ohio is raising awareness since Wednesday is utility scam awareness day. “A threat to disconnect. Scammers may aggressively demand...
dayton247now.com
Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
dayton247now.com
Dayton announces over $500,000 in improvements for Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Dayton has announced over $500,000 for improvements at historic Triangle Park. The $577,118 contract was awarded to Double Jay Construction, LLC for the installation of new infrastructure and amenities as well as demolition of obsolete facilities at the 61.5-acre park. The upgrades will...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine appoints K. Alyse Rettich to Miamisburg Municipal Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On November 18, Governor Mike DeWine announced that he is appointing K. Alyse Rettich to the Miamisburg Municipal Court. On December 5, 2022, Miamisburg resident K. Alyse Rettich will take office and fill the vacant seat left by the late Robert Rettich III. To keep the seat, Rettich must run for reelection in 2023.
dayton247now.com
$500,000 in improvements heading to Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton has announced the newest investment of Dayton Recovery Plan funds following the approval of a $500,000 contract for Triangle Park improvements on Nov. 16. Double Jay Construction, LLC was given a $577,118 contract to create new facilities and amenities as well as...
dayton247now.com
Doctors work to find alternatives as they battle medication shortages
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Amoxicillin, the popular children antibiotic, is in high demand. However, supply is low. “We were seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, primarily due to viruses, some with secondary bacterial infections as well or maybe, you know, infection with viruses and bacteria, and so using a lot of Amoxicillin to treat those types of infections,” said Dr. Jessica Foley, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Infectious Disease with Dayton Children’s.
dayton247now.com
Three area teams clinch state semifinal berths
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the highlights from Friday's high school football playoff regional championship games!. The list of area scores is below, along with who each semifinalist will face next week. Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7 (Valley View vs. Ironton - November 25 at Princeton) Tippecanoe...
dayton247now.com
SICSA hosting Pet Nights at Woodland Lights
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host "Pet Nights" at Woodland Lights in Washington Township. Pet owners are welcome to bring their friendly, leashed dogs with them to the half-mile paved holiday lights trail on November 20, December 3, and December 19. Washington...
dayton247now.com
Turkey shortage? Local butcher shops explain what to do for your Thanksgiving dinner
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thanksgiving is less than a week away and many families are preparing for their holiday dinner. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting a turkey shortage, and local businesses are fighting back with unique ideas. Some local meat shop owners are encouraging some customers to have...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library offers free tickets to Dayton Convention Center performances
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library, in partnership with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), will be offering patrons a chance to receive free tickets to two upcoming performances of The Spirit of Grace. The Spirit of Grace is a gospel tradition and community collaboration that is staged...
dayton247now.com
October Student Athlete Award: Dominique Tolbert of Stebbins High School
Dayton 24/7 Now is partnering with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken to showcase unique student athletes who deserve recognition beyond their athletic achievement. Throughout this school year, well-rounded students will be honored on qualities such as talent, perseverance and good citizenship. This month's winner is Dominique Tolbert of Stebbins High School.
