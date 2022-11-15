DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Amoxicillin, the popular children antibiotic, is in high demand. However, supply is low. “We were seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, primarily due to viruses, some with secondary bacterial infections as well or maybe, you know, infection with viruses and bacteria, and so using a lot of Amoxicillin to treat those types of infections,” said Dr. Jessica Foley, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Infectious Disease with Dayton Children’s.

DAYTON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO