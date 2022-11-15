Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after head-on crash involving Amazon van in Troy
TROY — UPDATE @ 4:55 p.m.:. One person is dead following a head-on crash in Troy Friday afternoon, Troy Police confirm. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around 2:30 p.m. Troy Police Sgt. Dominic Burnside told our crew on scene that witnesses saw...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
Fox 19
Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police recover 21 stolen vehicles in the last 28 days
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday evening, releasing an update on their recent vehicle theft suppression operations. Within the past month, since these operations have begun, DPD has recovered 21 stolen vehicles and made 20 apprehensions for grand theft auto. The tweet also...
dayton247now.com
21-year-old sentenced to 20-25 years for attempted murder in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 17, 21-year-old Ladashiaun Brown pled guilty to multiple charges, that also include three-year firearms specifications. Brown pled guilty to one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Aggravated Robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Felonious Assault with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Tampering with Evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.
Police say woman drowned grandmother, turned self in
Police arrested Matheny's daughter, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny on a charge of murder, the release said. At this time, the police said they have no other suspects.
Fire breaks out in vacant Dayton home
Dispatch reported that the fire was on the second floor and crews saw heavy smoke upon arrival.
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
Students aboard school bus dial 9-1-1, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
HUBER HEIGHTS — Students aboard a bus for Pathway School of Discovery ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school this week when one of the riders dialed 9-1-1, and another texted 9-1-1, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. The driver pulled over...
14news.com
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered a second set of human remains in an apartment where they had already recovered the remains of what appears to be a fetus or infant. In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
WLWT 5
DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims
LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
Dayton police officer who lost his leg in 2016 looking to qualify for 2024 Paralympics
DAYTON — A Dayton police officer who lost his leg while on duty in 2016 is now looking to compete for the US in the 2024 Paralympic Games. Officer Byron Branch was only six months into his job when he was struck by a car while investigating a crash on Interstate 75.
ADAMHS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office react to potential fentanyl vaccine
“We have the possibility to block it the same way naloxone works and save lives. It thrills me to hear this,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.
Sinclair student injured after being hit by car in Dayton
DAYTON — A Sinclair Community College student was injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Tuesday night. Crews were called to Parking Lot A on West Fifth Street around 7 p.m. to reports of a woman hit by a car. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that one person...
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
Juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf in Celina
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
