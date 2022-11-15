XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 17, 21-year-old Ladashiaun Brown pled guilty to multiple charges, that also include three-year firearms specifications. Brown pled guilty to one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Aggravated Robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Felonious Assault with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Tampering with Evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

