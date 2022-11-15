ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot at an apartment complex in Fairfield Friday morning, police say. Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m. They found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Fairfield Police Department Maj. Rebecca Ervin said. Maj....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police recover 21 stolen vehicles in the last 28 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday evening, releasing an update on their recent vehicle theft suppression operations. Within the past month, since these operations have begun, DPD has recovered 21 stolen vehicles and made 20 apprehensions for grand theft auto. The tweet also...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

21-year-old sentenced to 20-25 years for attempted murder in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, November 17, 21-year-old Ladashiaun Brown pled guilty to multiple charges, that also include three-year firearms specifications. Brown pled guilty to one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Aggravated Robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Felonious Assault with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of Tampering with Evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Multiple accidents reported in Darke County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims

LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
LOVELAND, OH

