dayton247now.com
Doctors work to find alternatives as they battle medication shortages
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Amoxicillin, the popular children antibiotic, is in high demand. However, supply is low. “We were seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, primarily due to viruses, some with secondary bacterial infections as well or maybe, you know, infection with viruses and bacteria, and so using a lot of Amoxicillin to treat those types of infections,” said Dr. Jessica Foley, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Infectious Disease with Dayton Children’s.
URS Adult Services serves residents from birth to adulthood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton has been serving its community for over 60 years. They work with people of all ages, from babies to adults. They’ve been working with some clients for decades — one being Armando Barreno. Armando’s Mom, Millie Mallory, described him as a happy-go-lucky guy. “He’s one […]
Crashes, hazardous road conditions reported in parts of region for morning commute
Snow and hazardous road conditions in northern parts of the Miami Valley have created slick spots for the morning commute. Multiple slide-off have been reported this morning as road crews continue to work to clear the roadways. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Multiple crashes...
Drivers impacted by fuel mishap at Love’s station asking company to pay for damages up front
CLARK COUNTY — Earlier this week, at least 15 drivers put the wrong fuel in their vehicles without knowing it due to a mix-up at a Clark County Love’s Travel Stop. Now, they’re asking the company to pay for their repairs. On Wednesday, News Center 7 spoke...
dayton247now.com
New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
ADAMHS, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office react to potential fentanyl vaccine
“We have the possibility to block it the same way naloxone works and save lives. It thrills me to hear this,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.
dayton247now.com
Dayton empowerment nonprofit to expand with new facility
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton nonprofit dedicated to helping young men is duplicating its program. It now plans to open a new facility focused on young women. The Victory Project, headquartered at 409 Troy St. in Dayton, is a privately-funded after-school program that has provided mentoring and...
UPDATE: Love’s ‘resolving the issue’ with owners of vehicles damaged at Clark County travel stop
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 7:21 p.m.:. A manager with the Love’s Family of Companies said the company “is resolving the issue with impacted customers” who told News Center 7 they believed their vehicles were breaking down because of a mistake in the fuel used at the Love’s station off Interstate 70 in Clark County.
dayton247now.com
Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
WDTN
Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
Fire breaks out in vacant Dayton home
Dispatch reported that the fire was on the second floor and crews saw heavy smoke upon arrival.
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
kc.edu
Kettering College Graduate Saves Man’s Life
Kettering College alumni have served countless patients in our communities and beyond. It is impossible to know the enormity of the positive impact our alumni have made over the years. Sometimes, however, we are fortunate enough to hear specific stories of how Kettering College graduates have changed lives—and in several cases, saved lives.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
WDTN
Food for Friends With The Dayton Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 41 years in the making, it’s that time of year for the Food for Friends campaign. Lauren Tappel and Amber Wright from The Dayton Foodbank joined us in the studio to talk about how you can donate!. Lauren said that this campaign is...
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
City of Springfield to begin leaf collection Saturday morning
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield residents should have their bagged leaves ready and placed on the curb for pickup tomorrow, according to the City of Springfield’s social media page. Residents should have their leaves in bags at the curb by 6 a.m. Saturday, the spokesperson said. According to the City...
