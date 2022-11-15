ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Doctors work to find alternatives as they battle medication shortages

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Amoxicillin, the popular children antibiotic, is in high demand. However, supply is low. “We were seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, primarily due to viruses, some with secondary bacterial infections as well or maybe, you know, infection with viruses and bacteria, and so using a lot of Amoxicillin to treat those types of infections,” said Dr. Jessica Foley, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Infectious Disease with Dayton Children’s.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

URS Adult Services serves residents from birth to adulthood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton has been serving its community for over 60 years. They work with people of all ages, from babies to adults. They’ve been working with some clients for decades — one being Armando Barreno. Armando’s Mom, Millie Mallory, described him as a happy-go-lucky guy. “He’s one […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton empowerment nonprofit to expand with new facility

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton nonprofit dedicated to helping young men is duplicating its program. It now plans to open a new facility focused on young women. The Victory Project, headquartered at 409 Troy St. in Dayton, is a privately-funded after-school program that has provided mentoring and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Drivers delayed by crash on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound caused slowdowns for drivers during the evening commute on Thursday. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. to a crash that happened on I-75 northbound at the exit for West Second Street. Authorities say two vehicles were involved.
DAYTON, OH
kc.edu

Kettering College Graduate Saves Man’s Life

Kettering College alumni have served countless patients in our communities and beyond. It is impossible to know the enormity of the positive impact our alumni have made over the years. Sometimes, however, we are fortunate enough to hear specific stories of how Kettering College graduates have changed lives—and in several cases, saved lives.
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Food for Friends With The Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 41 years in the making, it’s that time of year for the Food for Friends campaign. Lauren Tappel and Amber Wright from The Dayton Foodbank joined us in the studio to talk about how you can donate!. Lauren said that this campaign is...
DAYTON, OH

