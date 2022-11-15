ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

New images of new Big Bear Mountain ride at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The folks at Dollywood are teasing us again with new images of their new ride at the theme park arriving next spring. The reveal happened Tuesday at a trade show in Orlando. They unveiled what the cars will look like and released a POV...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning

A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

B51 Chicken: New Restaurant in Sevierville Now Open Serving up Peruvian Goodness

A brand new Sevierville restaurant is now open serving up delicious rotisserie style chicken cooked in a Peruvian oven. If you have never tried Peruvian food, you are in for a treat! Experience juicy slow cooked meat with amazing flavor as well as many tasty unique sides. The food is cooked over charcoal so if you like chicken on the grill, you’re going to like this treat! Here are all the details about the new Peruvian restaurant in Sevierville called B51 Chicken:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
MARYVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers. K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates

Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy