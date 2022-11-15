ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

14-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old in Millville, NJ

MILLVILLE — A 14-year-old was charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old early Wednesday evening. Police responded to a home on North Fifth Street around 6:20 p.m.and found the injured 13-year-old boy, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He was flown via medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital....
Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ

RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say

A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?

Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say

TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. “They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing The post Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns

By Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb, Last week, the Toms River Township Council passed an amended MCCUO ordinance that keeps most of the cumbersome mandates imposed on homeowners since July 1 and preserves the biggest fee structure facing home sellers anywhere in Ocean County — if not the state. This onerous ordinance was enacted a year ago after being read in name only by the last lame duck council, but didn’t take effect until this past summer. Its consequences have been disastrous. As a real estate attorney and former realtor, I knew the ordinance would cause big problems and depress home values.  So, The post Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mormons Came Early to Ocean County

One of the advantages of writing a weekly column on history is that it affords you the luxury of taking a subject that might have been only a footnote in some narrative and delve into it in depth. The formula also gives you time to follow leads in the search for new information on the topic.
Community Policy