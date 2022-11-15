By Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb, Last week, the Toms River Township Council passed an amended MCCUO ordinance that keeps most of the cumbersome mandates imposed on homeowners since July 1 and preserves the biggest fee structure facing home sellers anywhere in Ocean County — if not the state. This onerous ordinance was enacted a year ago after being read in name only by the last lame duck council, but didn’t take effect until this past summer. Its consequences have been disastrous. As a real estate attorney and former realtor, I knew the ordinance would cause big problems and depress home values. So, The post Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO