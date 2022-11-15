Read full article on original website
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
14-year-old charged in shooting of 13-year-old in Millville, NJ
MILLVILLE — A 14-year-old was charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old early Wednesday evening. Police responded to a home on North Fifth Street around 6:20 p.m.and found the injured 13-year-old boy, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He was flown via medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital....
Murphy backs NJ Black girl cops were called on for spraying lanternflies
Gov. Phil Murphy has offered his support to a 9-year-old girl whose neighbor called the police as she sprayed a sidewalk for spotted lanternflies after audio and video of the incident were released. The girl's mother, Monique Joseph, went before the Caldwell town council on Nov. 1 and described Gordon...
Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ
RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say
A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket
SHREWSBURY, NJ – A Red Bank man who eluded police investigating an “upskirting” incident at a local supermarket is wanted by police. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, was charged for using a camera to take pictures of women shopping in the store from below and behind. When officers arrived on scene, Cox fled and eluded arrest. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said,” Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers The post Red Bank man wanted for ‘upskirting’ women in supermarket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
Seriously? Cost Of Taxi Trips In This Monmouth County Town Could Double
Life just continues to get more and more expensive at the Jersey Shore and in New Jersey overall. This situation is about to get worse for residents in a Monmouth County town. According to APP.com, the cost of taxis in Red Bank could be doubling thanks to a recent proposal.
10 Businesses We Really, Really Want in Ocean County, NJ in 2023
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit. I...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An Ocean County man is going to federal prison for 12 months and a day after pleading guilty to illegally possessing firearms and fake federal identification badges. Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies. According to the Department of Justice, on Sept. 6, 2020, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges. “They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing The post Ocean County man had illegal guns, fake badges, feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns
By Toms River Councilman Justin Lamb, Last week, the Toms River Township Council passed an amended MCCUO ordinance that keeps most of the cumbersome mandates imposed on homeowners since July 1 and preserves the biggest fee structure facing home sellers anywhere in Ocean County — if not the state. This onerous ordinance was enacted a year ago after being read in name only by the last lame duck council, but didn’t take effect until this past summer. Its consequences have been disastrous. As a real estate attorney and former realtor, I knew the ordinance would cause big problems and depress home values. So, The post Home Sales in Toms River Down Dramatically Compared to Neighboring Towns appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wall Township Man Who Was Carpenters’ Union Fund Manager Sentenced To Six Months Home Confinement For Embezzling $140K
November 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – The former administrative manager of a carpenters’ union pension fund was sentenced today to…
thesandpaper.net
Mormons Came Early to Ocean County
One of the advantages of writing a weekly column on history is that it affords you the luxury of taking a subject that might have been only a footnote in some narrative and delve into it in depth. The formula also gives you time to follow leads in the search for new information on the topic.
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
