Rahway, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hudsontv.com

Jersey City Man Assaults Hoboken Police Officers

43-year old, Angel Sanchez of Jersey City was arrested yesterday at approximately 5:45 pm for an active warrant issued for an incident that occurred on November 6, 2022 on the 200 Block of Washington Street in Hoboken. During that incident, Detective / Lieutenant Jonathan Mecka says Sanchez threatened another person...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Rahway Murder Suspect Captured In Newark

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the weekend killing of the 44-year-old victim in Union County, authorities said. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, was captured in Newark and charged in connection with the death of Jack Harris, of Roselle, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

Gunman sentenced to 15 years in death of Moussa Fofana

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man accused of killing a New Jersey high school student and promising young soccer player last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.Back in the fall, Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to the killing of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood.But as CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the victim's family does not believe justice was served."It breaks my heart," mother Hawa Fofana said.As she faced her son's killer, Hawa Fofana was understandably emotional. She was processing grief most people could never understand."And my world came crashing down June 6, 2021, and it has not been the...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Father accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter

A Perth Amboy man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of killing his infant daughter last week, according to a statement from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. On Nov. 10, officers from the Perth Amboy Police Department were called to a home for a report of four-month-old girl who was not breathing, the office said. The child was rushed to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., officials said.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Man faces murder, weapons charges after N.J. shooting

A 31-year-old man was charged with fatally shooting another man in Rahway over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Brandan Melford, of Rahway, faces charges of murder and weapons offenses after being arrested Sunday in Newark, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. The charges stem from the killing of...
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car

ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Paterson Times

Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting

A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite

A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Man ‘upskirted’ at least 2 women at N.J supermarket, cops say

A 33-year-old Red Bank man took “upskirt” photos of at least two women at a supermarket in Monmouth County last month before being arrested a week later, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox followed shoppers around the ShopRite in Shrewsbury around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20 and used “his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests

BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
BRICK, NJ
