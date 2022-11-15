Ardu Prime Visited EuroLeague Headquarters in Barcelona to Discuss Their Long-term Partnership

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles and cuts relaxed figure at Lisbon airport despite Man United moving to sack him for breach of contract, as Portugal star jets off to Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as he jets off from Lisbon to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, despite being on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United. The superstar forward is set to appear in his fifth World Cup for Portugal as they finally headed off to the major tournament albeit slightly later than most of the other nations.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
Iniside Spain: Barcelona prevented from signing players in January
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. Since the last edition of Inside Spain, the World Cup squad was announced. It was...
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
Welcome to Qatar, the most controversial World Cup host ever
DOHA, Qatar — The bone-weary workers hide from blazing mid-afternoon sun in shaded alleys, or stretched across the front seats of cars outside gated homes. They sink back onto strips of cardboard, their makeshift beds for sidewalk naps. They wipe away sandy sweat, the remnants of long days spent beautifying this complicated city. They’ve transformed it into a World Cup host. And yet, to the wealthy sheikhs who allegedly bought this World Cup, they are invisible.
Qatar's World Cup denounced for 'washing' country's image
Qatar's decision to launch itself into hosting the 2022 World Cup was a head-scratcher from the start. Why, some wondered, would a Middle Eastern kingdom with fewer than 3 million people and little soccer tradition want to host the sport's biggest event?Skeptics say the country wanted to use the prestige of the World Cup, which starts Sunday, to remake its image as an oil producer with few international connections and a shaky human-rights record.They viewed the move, which will cost the country some $220 billion, as a classic case of “sportswashing” — using sports as a forum to cast a...
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
Israel urges soccer fans going to Qatar to keep low profile
Israel is urging its citizens traveling to the FIFA World Cup this week to be less visibly Israeli. The unprecedented influx of thousands of Israeli fans descending on Doha for the first World Cup in the Middle East has raised fears of an embarrassing diplomatic crisis between the countries with no formal diplomatic relations.Israel's warning is part of a Foreign Ministry campaign, launched Wednesday, to educate the nation's soccer fans about laws and customs in the conservative Muslim country. The campaign website, in Hebrew and Arabic, outlines a potential minefield awaiting Israeli tourists — who don't have a reputation...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Barcelona's major concession if they want January signings
If they want to sign players in January, Barcelona will have to sell first.
Barcelona must make sales in order to bring players in this winter
Barcelona sold off a number of assets in the summer, to the tune of €667m, in order to fund and enable their spending spree. While the club had the money available previously, they had to meet La Liga’s salary limit rules and the only way to put their accounts into sufficient profit was by doing so, or at least that’s according to them.
Report: Manchester City Joined By Crystal Palace & Real Madrid In Race For Brazilian Talent
Matheus Franca is the next hot name coming out of Brazil, with the 18-year-old experiencing his first full season at senior level. The attacking midfielder has found the net on eight occasions and supplied three assists in 24 appearances this season, attracting the attention of many major European clubs. According...
ATP Announces Record $37.5 Million Prize Money Increase For 2023
Total compensation at ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events for 2023 will be all-time record $217.9 million. The ATP has announced the largest single-year increase in player compensation in its history. The $37.5 million increase takes total compensation at ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events to $217.9 million for the 2023 season, an all-time record.
Qatar's sustainable stadium is 100% dismountable and made of shipping containers
Qatar announced a stadium that will be taken apart and put back together somewhere else for the World Cup. Stadium 974, a 40,000-seat stadium created by Spanish architects Fenwick Iribarren Architects and constructed from repurposed shipping containers and modular steel, has been completed in Doha. The construction, formerly known as...
Group D World Cup 2022: France's Title Defense Begins Against Denmark, Tunisia and Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will pit France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia against each other. This group might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed soccer fans in 2022. That is because it's almost identical to 2018's World Cup Group C which also had France, Denmark and Australia, with the only difference this year being Tunisia replacing Peru.
Qatar World Cup stadiums 2022: Cost, name, sizes and capacity for every pitch
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar marks the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East. Qatar have built seven new stadiums and renovated another specifically for the tournament over the past decade. These state-of-the-art venues range in sizes and design, with 64 games to be played...
The World Cup's referees are ready: Pierluigi Collina talks to ESPN about officiating in Qatar
The old cliché is that you know the referee had a good game when you don't notice him. But there's a ton that goes into making sure World Cup referees don't get noticed, and the man responsible for bringing it all together is Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's referees committee -- himself a former FIFA ref who took charge of the 2002 World Cup final.
