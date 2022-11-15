Read full article on original website
elearningindustry.com
Using Assessment To Drive Effective Skills Management
A skill is not only knowledge, it is also the ability to use the knowledge in real-life situations. A skill therefore also includes experiences as well as attitudes and soft skills. It is still essential that this combination be managed in a coherent and structured way; companies are more than ever involved in driving and developing the skills of their employees.
foodlogistics.com
How Technology Enables Operational Agility in Warehouse Operations
*This content brought to you in partnership with Generix Group*. In today’s world, global supply chain disruption is the new reality. Being agile and reactive, anticipating change and adapting to it swiftly is the key for business success. To thrive in tough and challenging times we lean on technology: a well-known enabler of business agility.
ZDNet
Eye-popping: Images project grim health future for delivery drivers
The gig economy, coupled with on-demand everything, has its perks. But if you work as a delivery driver, your health is probably in shambles. Circuit, a company that makes last mile route planning software, surveyed 1,000 delivery drivers about their health and habits. The team then used AI to visually represent what those drivers are likely to look like in the next 25 years if habits don't improve.
Fleet Owner
Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets
Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
foodlogistics.com
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
freightwaves.com
Fleet safety: Why corrective action training must be part of the solution
In many walks of life, average is acceptable. When it comes to trucking fleet safety, though, average may not be good enough. When an incident occurs, plaintiff lawyers often look into the carrier’s history. Did it perform regular vehicle maintenance? How about driver training? Did it meet regulatory minimum standards?
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Transportation Platform Streamlines Procuring Freight
Trimble Transportation launched Engage Lane, an agile transportation procurement platform that assists carriers and shippers in uncovering better ways to move freight together. From Trimble:. Engage Lane carriers receive instant freight lead options, direct with shippers, based on location of operation. Carriers set up the EDI process once and connect...
thepennyhoarder.com
Activus Connect Is Hiring Experienced Customer Service Reps for $15 an Hour
Activus Connect, a virtual customer service company, is hiring customer service ambassadors. This is a full-time position that pays $15 per hour for training and for normal working hours. After 60 days, you will be eligible for benefits, which include medical, vision and dental insurance plus a 401(k). You will...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
Aviation International News
Airo Group Expands Scope For eVTOL Operations and Prepares To Go Public
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Airo Group, which includes eVTOL developer Jaunt Air Mobility as well as drone operations and training divisions and avionics specialist Avidyne, is preparing to raise funds through an initial public offering. The company has also been making improvements to the design of its Jaunt Journey aircraft to make it more flexible for applications that could include passenger and cargo flights and military, law enforcement, and emergency medical support.
thepennyhoarder.com
Work as a Customer Sales Rep for Farmers Insurance (Benefits Included)
If you work here, you may be singing that jingle all the time. Farmers Insurance is hiring a customer service representative to work from home in Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina or Florida. Work hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST and weekends from 9 a.m....
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Keeping Businesses Moving in the Era of Industry 4.0
Long before the days of the pandemic and industry disruption, manufacturing businesses were already realizing the benefits that Industry 4.0 technologies can provide when adopted at scale. Benefits like downtime reduction, throughput increases, labor productivity improvements and more can be seen when leveraged correctly. In fact, one survey indicated that 94% of manufacturing companies credited Industry 4.0 with helping keep operations running smoothly during crisis, in addition to boosting efficiency and safety.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $54,600 as a Customer Service Representative for Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual, an insurance carrier, is hiring a customer service representative to work full time from home. You will be required to attend a 10-week paid training session weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST before starting your official work. Shifts will be between 12-1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m....
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Named 2022 “Contract Management Company of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform. Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has been named “Contract Management Company of the Year” in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Helping Fleet Pros Predict the Future
As your new AFLA President, I feel compelled to share a small peek at the source of some of my wisdom. As I write this, I’m staring into a secret crystal ball given to me a long time ago by an extremely powerful wizard. For the sake of protecting his true identity, I shall only refer to him as Nicholas.
salestechstar.com
J.D. Power Launches Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to Support Automotive Industry Transformation
New MRaaS System Brings Together Industry-Leading Data, Predictive Analytics and Software Assets in a Flexible and Modular Format to Power Modern Retailing Across the Automotive Industry. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced the launch of Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to help the...
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021. Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner...
freightwaves.com
FedEx, Cart.com form strategic alliance to tackle e-commerce
Breaking into the marketplace space and competing with the likes of Amazon, Shopify and eBay is difficult. Teaming up with a powerhouse carrier can make it easier. That’s exactly the route Austin, Texas-based Cart.com is going. The e-commerce platform on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) Dataworks, the carrier’s data science and machine learning arm, to enhance the online shopping experience for merchants and consumers alike.
