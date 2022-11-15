ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

247Sports

Brandon Miller's Hot Hand Propels Bama Basketball Past Jax State

Jacksonville State hung around with Alabama for awhile, but the Gamecocks couldn’t hang with Alabama freshman Brandon Miller. Miller scored 20 points in 6:51 through the middle of the second half as Bama went from a 13-point lead to a 32-point advantage en route to a 104-62 win over Jax State Friday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62; Final

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18-ranked Alabama (3-0) will play host to Jacksonville State (1-1) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network. Jacksonville State is coming off its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. Both appearances have come...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18 Alabama defeated Jacksonville State, 104-62, Friday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (4-0) shot 46 percent from behind the 3-point line, making 21 of its 46 attempts from deep – two shy from tying the school and SEC record for most made threes in a single game. Freshman forward Brandon Miller led the way with seven triples and 28 points, while guards Nimari Burnett (5-of-6) and Mark Sears (4-of-10) also had huge nights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him

Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

SEC Nation to cap regular-season tour in Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show,?SEC Nation Presented by Regions, travels to Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl, as No. 8 Alabama hosts SEC West rival Auburn. The show will originate from Wade Hall from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 26, on SEC Network. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football

Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pelhamplus.com

Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!

There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
WAAY-TV

Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama

A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
altoday.com

Documentary on Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians to premiere APT

A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians will premiere on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. Produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios, “The Forgotten Creeks” can also be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app starting November 17.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

