This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
247Sports
Brandon Miller's Hot Hand Propels Bama Basketball Past Jax State
Jacksonville State hung around with Alabama for awhile, but the Gamecocks couldn’t hang with Alabama freshman Brandon Miller. Miller scored 20 points in 6:51 through the middle of the second half as Bama went from a 13-point lead to a 32-point advantage en route to a 104-62 win over Jax State Friday.
247Sports
Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62; Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18-ranked Alabama (3-0) will play host to Jacksonville State (1-1) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network. Jacksonville State is coming off its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. Both appearances have come...
247Sports
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Jacksonville State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18 Alabama defeated Jacksonville State, 104-62, Friday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (4-0) shot 46 percent from behind the 3-point line, making 21 of its 46 attempts from deep – two shy from tying the school and SEC record for most made threes in a single game. Freshman forward Brandon Miller led the way with seven triples and 28 points, while guards Nimari Burnett (5-of-6) and Mark Sears (4-of-10) also had huge nights.
247Sports
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton’s turbo quick rise has Alabama prioritizing him
Jaren Hamilton has seen his recruiting stock rise just as fast as he gets a step on defenders off his release at the line of scrimmage. Hamilton now garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he has a top seven, which includes Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC and West Virginia. His senior season has been filled with big plays down the field during his first year playing at Buchholz High School. Hamilton’s combination of athleticism and size has some of the best programs after him, but his speed is what has garnered the nickname, “Turbo”
SEC Nation to cap regular-season tour in Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show,?SEC Nation Presented by Regions, travels to Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl, as No. 8 Alabama hosts SEC West rival Auburn. The show will originate from Wade Hall from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 26, on SEC Network. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Alabama Basketball Expects Tough Test From Jax State
Alabama basketball, coming off a 65-55 win over South Alabama in Mobile, is off to an excellent start and most would expect it to stay that way when the Crimson Tide (3-0 and ranked 18th in the nation) hosts Jacksonville State (1-1) at 8 p.m. CST Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama want to reestablish the identity of Crimson Tide football
Alabama showed physicality in the second half for its victory over Mississippi. After watching his team play for each other last week, Nick Saban had one message in Wednesday’s presser. He and the Crimson Tide want to reestablish the identity of Alabama football. The program was built on toughness, excellence, commitment, pride, discipline, effort, and relentless competitors. Alabama has not played this way for a few years now, especially this season.
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
‘It is just special:’ No. 1 Hoover, No. 3 Thompson set for Class 7A semifinal rematch
In an AL.com summer survey, statewide coaches voted the Class 7A rivalry between Hoover and Thompson as the best in the state. It shouldn’t have been a surprise. The two Region 3 schools have played more than anyone in the last six years. The third-ranked Warriors (9-3) will travel...
thecutoffnews.com
Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Set To Close Out Elmore With Tilt Against Samford
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the final time in its nearly 50-year history, Alabama A&M (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball will take to the court in Elmore Gymnasium as they host Samford (3-0, 0-0 SoCon) on Thursday, November 17. Tip-off is slated for approximately 7 p.m. following the completion of the women's contest.
WAAY-TV
Hartselle's Jack Smith signs with Arkansas; Huntsville's Natalie Chapuran signs with South Alabama
A pair of North Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country at Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but also the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
utv44.com
It took roughly five days for trash to be picked up at Ladd-Peebles after HBCU game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Coast Challenge, an annual football game between HBCU schools was on Saturday and it took roughly five days to clean up all the trash left behind. There were also concerns from people who went to the game who said it took hours to...
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
altoday.com
Documentary on Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians to premiere APT
A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians will premiere on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. Produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios, “The Forgotten Creeks” can also be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app starting November 17.
247Sports
