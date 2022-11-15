Read full article on original website
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
A woman died during an IVF procedure from a severe case of a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. OHSS can occur if IVF drugs overstimulate the ovaries, releasing chemicals that make blood vessels leak. According to a report, the unnamed woman was "healthy" before she had the procedure. A 23-year-old...
Medical News Today
What is sick sinus syndrome?
Sick sinus syndrome (SSS) is the name that doctors use to refer to heart rhythm problems. These occur when the sinus node, the heart’s natural pacemaker, does not keep a regular heartbeat. People with SSS may have bradycardia, a slow heart rate of. , or tachycardia, when the heart...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
I was diagnosed with persistent complex bereavement disorder after my grandfather's death. It changed how I view my grief.
I remember exactly where I was when my grandfather died: right by his bedside, my head on his stomach as he took his last breaths. That day was the worst day of my life and still is even five years later. Before his death, I had never experienced such a...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
EatingWell
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?
Magnesium is essential for your heartbeat regulation, blood pressure, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. Yet, dietitians rarely get questions about these important roles. Instead, they most frequently get questions about magnesium's poop-inducing potential. So, we're jumping right into this popular topic. Here's what you need to know if you are...
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Fix Your Broken Metabolism and Finally Lose Weight
If so, then you know how hard it is—both mentally and physically—to go through cycles of dieting and uncontrollable weight gain…. If not, then consider yourself lucky! But, don’t think you’re out of the clear just yet…. Everyone has the potential to struggle with metabolism—especially if...
cohaitungchi.com
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
cohaitungchi.com
Mediterranean Diet Recipes for Weight Loss
2. Eat food that will make you feel good and that you will want to keep eating forever. When I am just trying to maintain my weight, I eat a traditional Mediterranean Diet that includes lots of olive oil, fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains and meat, chicken and fish.
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
cohaitungchi.com
Hashimoto's Disease: How Stress Affects Your Thyroid
Hashimoto's thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder, which means it occurs when immune cells attack healthy tissue instead of protecting it. In Hashimoto's thyroiditis, immune cells mistakenly attack the healthy thyroid tissue, causing inflammation of the thyroid. The thyroid is a small gland located at the base of your neck that...
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Disease
There’s increasing evidence to suggest that low levels of vitamin D may play a role in thyroid disorders. For instance, research has suggested a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and autoimmune thyroid disorders, namely Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the most common cause of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), and Grave’s disease, characterized by an overactive thyroid.
cohaitungchi.com
What Does It Mean If My Child Moves Around a Lot While They Sleep?
The common adage “sleeping like a baby,” describes the deep, restful sleep that is often associated with childhood. But while some babies and kids do sleep peacefully, others may move around a lot while they sleep, either periodically or on a nightly basis, rather than lying still. Learn...
cohaitungchi.com
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Hypothyroidism and dietary challenges
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism and have been getting conflicting information on what I should eat and drink. I love yogurt and ice cream, for instance, but one source said a calcium-rich diet was fine, whereas another said I should limit dairy. I’ve also read that I should avoid soy and iodine. But then a friend told me iodine is helpful. Can you give me some guidance on the best diet to manage my condition?
3 people in my family have Type 1 diabetes. We've had to spend $1,000 for a month's supply of insulin, but that's not the only thing we depend on to survive.
The mom was diagnosed with diabetes when she was 17 and kept an eye out for signs in her children. One of her daughters and her son also have it.
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
What Is Scalp Malassezia? Exploring the Fungal World of the Scalp Microbiome
It might start with a small bump or a dry patch on an otherwise healthy scalp. But when you're dealing with a disruption to the microbiota of the scalp or hair follicle, a dramatic little yeast called Malassezia globosa can go nuclear and wreak complete havoc on your head. According to Dhavan Bhanusali, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Hudson Dermatology & Laser Surgery and Skin Medicinals, it can be linked to conditions as mundane as everyday folliculitis (an infection around the hair follicle) all the way to seborrheic dermatitis (a form of eczema).
RSV is on the rise among older adults as the hospitalization rate climbs to 10 times higher than usual
While children’s hospitals and pediatric offices across the country have seen a rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, this current wave is also impacting older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about six out of every 100,000 adults have been hospitalized with the virus—a rate that is 10 times higher than for this time of year, CNN reports.
