Orlando, FL

CNN

Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek's reorganization of Disney

One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger's return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth's short-term and long-term future.
Hypebae

These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'

It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNN

The best e-readers of 2022

Whether your home is crowded with too many books or you simply want to digitize your library to take with you on vacation, now’s a great time to invest in an e-reader for your at-home and on-the-go reading pleasure. The displays are optimized for reading, and without the distractions of messaging, games and video, you’ll get a more immersive reading experience. Over the past year we’ve tested 14 e-reader models, and these three stood out above the rest.
travelawaits.com

Why I’m Never Lonely When I Travel Solo

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Janice W. has been solo traveling for almost 15 years. Personal loss and grown children changed the way she traveled, but not her love for traveling. She now takes this passion and shares it with other female solo travelers.
The Daily South

Netflix Releases Lineup Of New Holiday Movies

The holiday season is officially upon us, and Netflix is giving us plenty of opportunities to snuggle up and enjoy some seasonal entertainment. While all the old favorites are still available, Netflix is supplementing the season with fresh new holiday content for audiences of all ages and tastes. From the return of Lindsay Lohan to the new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, keep scrolling to find out more about the latest additions to the streamer’s holiday lineup.
BHG

This Shop Transformed into a Country Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Come December (or November, for those festive go-getters who are ready to decorate ASAP), it feels like the whole world transforms into a bright and sparkling wonderland. Whether you incorporate fresh Christmas trends into your space each year or lean into more retro holiday trends, there’s something distinctly delightful about decorating for winter and the holidays—and something equally special about stepping into restaurants, stores, and other commercial spaces that approach the season with the same enthusiasm. Case in point: The Six Bells, a homewares store in Brooklyn, New York, that has completely remade itself in preparation for the holiday season.
BROOKLYN, NY
CNN

CNN

