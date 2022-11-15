Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Sunday Brunch recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!. Make the yogurt sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside in the fridge. Make the fritters by mixing an egg in a large bowl. Add the raisins, squash, onion, and parsley...
skinnytaste.com
Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Bacon, and Parmesan
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Roasted Butternut Squash with Red Onions, Bacon, and Parmesan is made all in one sheet pan! An easy fall or winter side dish. Butternut Squash with Onions, Bacon, Parmesan. Roasted butternut squash screams fall, and I frequently cook with it...
Sausage, Butternut Squash, and Gnocci | Dinner Recipe
This pasta is so delicious! It may sound a little odd, but you'll love it once you try it! This ended up being one of my favorite meals I have made. It is a perfect comfort food with an amazing flavor.
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
mvmagazine.com
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fast Sweet Potatoes & Sides, Simple Roast Turkey, Cranberry Tarts
We've tweaked some recipes to make Thanksgiving easier for you. In an effort to make Thanksgiving easier this year (yes, the eternal quest), I decided to mess with a couple recipes, make them more user-friendly, and pass them on to you. First off, the mashed potatoes. Ever since I learned to make glorious smashed potatoes to order at Al Forno restaurant many years ago, I have been stuck on the idea of serving freshly mashed potatoes.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Tiny feasts: Thanksgiving dinner ideas for one or two people
Here’s how to have a great Thanksgiving feast for one or two people.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Fall Vegetables with Rosemary
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a 12 x 18 inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Combine parsnips, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, onion, olive oil, minced rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spread out vegetable mixture onto the prepared sheet pan.
I Tried the Super-Popular TikTok French Toast Hack and I’ll Never Make It Any Other Way
French toast is one of those classic breakfast dishes that many of us know by heart. While you might have your own special variations or mix-ins, chances are your French toast involves soaking sliced bread in a mixture of whisked eggs and milk or cream (often with flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon), before cooking in a pan until golden-brown, and then serving with butter, maple syrup, and maybe some fresh fruit. French toast is a go-to for a reason — it’s simple, sweet, and incredibly customizable.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
agupdate.com
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
newmexicomagazine.org
Chorizo Bread Stuffing
When we’re feeling ambitious, we’ll make our own chorizo by seasoning freshly ground pork with garlic, red chile, plenty of spices, and a splash of vinegar, but this stuffing is still delicious—very meaty, gently spicy—when you use store-bought. Using a shallow casserole dish means you get the perfect ratio of crisp browned bits on top to soft, juicy bites below.
Epicurious
For Shortcut Collard Greens, Slice ’Em Thin
The usual heavyweights tend to dominate any collection of Thanksgiving side dishes: mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied yams, and marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole. Admittedly, collard greens aren’t the side that’s most typically associated with Thanksgiving—outside of the South, that is. But with their distinctive tang and wide availability, affordability, and adaptability, these large, generously leafy dark greens deserve pride of place on your table, both on Thanksgiving day and during the winter months in general.
Comments / 0