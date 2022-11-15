Fortnite Chapter 3 might be coming to an end over the next few weeks, but Epic Games is determined to finish things with a bang. Today, the company released a new 40v40 LTM in the game. Fans have been clamoring for the return of 50v50 for a long time now, and it seems like this should be the next best thing! As with any limited time mode, fans will definitely want to check this one out while it remains available. In addition to the new LTM, players can also check out a new collaboration with Rocket League, which sees the addition of the Octane car in Fortnite!

1 DAY AGO