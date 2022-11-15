Read full article on original website
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
What You Need To Do If Your PS5 Won't Turn On
PlayStation 5 is among the best gaming consoles out there. Although it's a bit difficult to get your hands on one, the console lets you enjoy all your favorite video games with close-to-life graphics. However, just like with any other electronic device, your PlayStation could malfunction too. Imagine you come back home from a busy day at college or at work, thinking about how you'll grab your controller and race through the vivid course in Forza Horizon or hit a few punches in WWE 2K22, only to find out that your console won't turn on. Isn't that frustrating?
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as...
Grab 7 Steam Games For $10 Right Now
Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 8 includes up to seven PC games for just $10. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, customers select from a list of 19 games to build their own bundle, and there are multiple pricing options. The $10 tier offers the best value, getting you seven games for as low as $1.43 apiece, but you can also opt for just five games for $8 or three games for $5.
Major Pokemon Leaker Shut Down After Taunting Nintendo
A major source of Pokemon leaks was shut down earlier this week on Twitter due to sharing numerous images of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early. Centro Leaks, the "leaks account" for the Latin American site Centro Pokemon, was pulled off Twitter earlier this week after it had shared leaked images from Pokemon Scarlet, which was obtained prior to the game's release. Centro shared images ranging from various unrevealed Pokemon to details about new moves and abilities, as well the "final bosses" for several storylines in the game. It's noted that Centro's suspension came after the account dared Nintendo in several tweets to take action, at one point telling the video game giant with a significant legal staff to "Let's play."
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices
Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022. Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that...
Pokemon Scarlet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon
One of the biggest differences between "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" is that the former takes a more past-like approach to its world and Pokemon.
Tropico 6 - Official New Frontiers DLC Announcement Trailer
Tropico 6's newest DLC New Frontiers is packed with new content to enjoy. In the New Frontiers DLC, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. Take on 5 challenging missions with the new Mission Mars campaign as you work to launch Tropico into a glorious future and take the famous first step on the Moon. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC launches on PC on December 1 with its release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X being slated for December 15.
'The Sims 5' Leak Reveals Details About Online Play, Environments, and What We Can Expect
With The Sims 5 currently in development, fans of the series are eager for any possible info to come out about the game, including leaks. Luckily though, things seems hopeful for The Sims fans since the current leaks seem to suggest that official announcements about the game are just over the horizon.
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
