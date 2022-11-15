Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
‘Where Is Private Dulaney?’ examines 1979 murder, cult in Marines
A Hulu docuseries released Wednesday explores the 1979 murder of a North Carolina Marine and the sordid world of drugs and violence that may have been underlying the crime. The trailer for “Where Is Private Dulaney?” begins with Pvt. Leroy Dulaney’s mother, Carol Dulaney, reading aloud a letter she penned to the then-president as she sought to discover what had happened to her son.
MilitaryTimes
Parris Island drill instructor charged in 2021 death of Marine recruit
A Marine Corps drill instructor at Parris Island in South Carolina, has been charged in the 2021 death of Marine recruit Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, the Marine Corps has confirmed. The charges against Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley include one count of negligent homicide, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of cruelty, oppression, or maltreatment of subordinates, and another count with four specifications of failure to obey orders, Maj. Philip Kulczewski, a spokesman for Parris Island, South Carolina, told Marine Corps Times on Monday.
MilitaryTimes
Marines’ elite Silent Drill Platoon gets its first female commander
The Marine Corps’ prestigious Silent Drill Platoon will be commanded by a woman for the first time starting Monday. Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings will assume leadership of the 24 Marines in the ceremonial platoon, which performs precision drills without verbal cadence or commands, according to a press release issued by Marine Barracks Washington.
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ernest Borgnine: The ‘McHale’s Navy’ Star’s Service During World War II
Ernest Borgnine had an incredible acting career that spanned decades, with arguably his most notable role being Lt. Cmdr. Quinton McHale in the ABC sitcom, McHale’s Navy (1962-66). Prior to his entry into Hollywood, Borgnine led a much more different life in the US Navy, serving throughout the course of the Second World War.
‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’
Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today.
Luke’s Last F-16 Squadron Sends Its Block 25 Vipers To The Boneyard
U.S. Air ForceWhat will soon be Luke Air Force Base’s last F-16 unit, the 309th Fighter Squadron “Wild Ducks,” has now bid farewell to its oldest Vipers.
MilitaryTimes
Hawaii Marine honored for jumping off cliff to save woman’s life
A Marine received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal — the highest non-combat award for heroism — for saving the life of a woman who had been swept off a cliff in Hawaii. Cpl. Robert Farmer, a small arms repair technician stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was spending his Labor Day at the China Walls cliffs, a popular destination on Oahu. Then he saw a huge wave sweep a woman off the side of a cliff, according to an Indo-Pacific Command press release on Nov. 3.
PC Magazine
Russian Code Found in US Army, CDC Apps
A Russian company offering data processing services for apps has deceived many international companies by presenting itself as a US entity. The company is called Pushwoosh Inc., and its Russian origins were uncovered by Reuters. A quick check of Pushwoosh's social media channels reveal a company claiming to be located...
MilitaryTimes
This whistleblower called out VA about counselor burnout
Ted Blickwedel retired in 2006 after 27 years in the Marine Corps and decided to make the next step of his career one that involved helping other veterans. In doing so, he received counseling training and went to work at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital before discovering the Vet Centers.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
US Air Force, Kratos Successfully Conduct Test Flight of XQ-58A Valkyrie
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions have completed yet another successful test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. The trial was conducted as part of the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) and the Block 2 Valkyrie Maturation programs. The...
MilitaryTimes
Navy, Coast Guard stop smugglers carrying tons of explosive material
Elements from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted a vessel last week carrying a “massive” Iranian shipment of explosive materials bound for Yemen, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. The fishing vessel, carrying four Yemeni crew members, was stopped in international waters on Nov. 8 by...
MilitaryTimes
3 charged for sending military data to China, defrauding DoD
Three people and a magnetics company were federally charged for an alleged scheme to send military data to China and for illegally providing the Department of Defense with Chinese-made parts for military equipment. Last Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that Indiana residents Phil and Monica Pascoe, along with Scott Tubbs...
A U.S. Ghost Army Was Integral In The Win Against German
The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
The Near-Perfect North Korean Embassy Raid That Went Sour
Three days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few hundred miles southeast of Shenyang. He entered college a young man in search of a cause and became obsessed with North Korea. At first, he organized protests and community...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats Location: Where Do Bobcats Live?
Bobcats are cute, wild, and yet ferocious medium-sized cats that live just about anywhere in North America. There are two main types of bobcats, categorized by which side, east or west of the Great Plains, they live. However some people believe there are up to 9 different types of bobcats, but they are not officially recognized.
MilitaryTimes
Zumwalt tackles surface warfare basics in first operational employment
WASHINGTON — The stealth destroyer Zumwalt has returned from three months of operations in the Western Pacific, achieving a number of firsts for the new class of ship even as its primary payload — a hypersonic missile — remains under development. Zumwalt departed its San Diego homeport...
MilitaryTimes
Charges dropped against Marines arrested for San Diego Zoo ride halt
Prosecutors have dismissed charges against four Marines who were accused of rocking a gondola at the San Diego Zoo, causing the ride to fail and stranding more than 100 passengers in the air for two-plus hours. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case “in the interest of...
sciencealert.com
Scientists Are Drawing Up Plans to Intercept an Interstellar Object
We finally have the technological means to detect interstellar objects. We've detected two in the last few years, 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, and there are undoubtedly more out there. As such, there's been a lot of interest in developing a mission that could visit one once we detect it. But what...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Little-Known Facts About Sgt. Elias’ Death in ‘Platoon’
Oliver Stone’s 1986 film Platoon is considered one of the greatest war films ever made. Stone served in the Vietnam War from 1967-68 and used his own experiences during the conflict to shape the narrative. One of the most memorable scenes in Platoon was the death of main character Sgt Elias, portrayed by Willem Dafoe.
