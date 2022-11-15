Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Related
Superintendent’s Update – November 18
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 18, 2022, focuses on remembering Dorry O’Malley; Annual Bedford Fired Department Toy Collection; Native American Heritage Month; Davis Literary Event; Native American Heritage Month; ALICE in BPS and at BHS; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Sad News. We learned this week that...
An Obituary: Karen M. Schoelles
Karen M. Schoelles, 69, of Bedford died on Oct. 31, 2022. As a child with cerebral palsy attending school with other disabled children in Bartow, FL, Karen decided to become a physician. She earned a B.S. from Stetson University and an M.D. from the University of Florida College of Medicine.
Bedford Shows Its Generosity at Annual John Dodge Coat Drive
The 37th annual John Dodge Coat Drive to “Help the Homeless” held on Nov. 12 was a big success – no doubt, one of the most successful. The event was the highlight of John’s year and the family he inherited when he married Connie Donovan promised him it would continue. John Dodge cared deeply for people he spoke of as “down on their luck” and when he died in 2016, the Franciscan priest who founded St. Francis House – the largest day shelter in Boston – in the early 1980s, flew up from North Carolina to deliver his eulogy.
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
MCC Faculty Member to Perform As Part of College Concert Series
Middlesex Community College will welcome faculty member and noted guitarist Raley Beggs for a performance as part of the Fall 2022 “A World of Music” concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at MCC’s Concert Hall in Bedford. “Middlesex Community College has been a blessing...
Human Service Providers Honor Longtime Group Home Staff Member
It’s easy for Bob Renois to explain why he has worked for 23 years at the Guild for Human Services. “The kids and the staff make me love the job,” he declared. “Because they love me, I love them, too.”. Renois, a residential assistant at the Guild’s...
St. Paul’s to hold Annual Advent Craft Fair
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for its annual Advent Fair, to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fair features gifts, crafts, food, and holiday cheer for all ages with all proceeds benefitting the work and ministries of the church.
Bedford Businesses in the News
Thermacell LIV Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2022. BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. TIME’s annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
Unique Ceremony, Lineup of Speakers Highlight Veterans Day
The special status of Veterans Day as a Bedford community event is manifested each year by a unique ceremony. Attendees line up to pay tribute to a relative or friend, living or deceased, who served. Then each speaker places a small U.S. flag into a wreath. More than 30 people,...
Journey to Oz at First Parish this Weekend
If you’re a person who watches “The Wizard of Oz” at least once every year, you will want to make your own “Journey to Oz” at First Parish, Bedford, on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Local performers Brad Conner and Ben Sears are joining...
Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide
The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds
CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
Boys Soccer Falls to Hopkinton in State Semifinals
-Submitted on behalf of the BHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team. Weather in New England changes quickly and so does momentum in sports. Fresh off a quarterfinal win on a sunny 75 degree Saturday, the Bedford Bucs boys soccer team faced the Hopkinton Hillers at Doyle Field in Leominster on a cold, snowy Tuesday night with a chance to advance to the MIAA Division 2 state finals. Like the weather, the semifinal matchup saw a massive momentum shift, but the Bucs could not come all the way back, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to Hopkinton.
Consultants Report They Found Zoning Bylaw Structure ‘Confusing’
The consultants engaged by the Bedford Planning Board to assess whether to reorganize the zoning bylaw told the board at a meeting last week that they found the current bylaw structure “confusing.”. Founder Judi Barrett and Robert Mitchell, Barrett Planning Group, Hingham, said the formatting causes particular problems. Barrett...
Bedford Lawyer Honored for Dedication to Pro Bono Services
“There’s an element of public service that you learn in law school. And ethical rules say you should spend time each year ensuring access to justice. It’s inherent in what we do,” Attorney Rebecca M. Lecaroz of Bedford reflected. “For me,” she continued, “having seen the effects...
An Obituary: Charles F. Harrington, Jr.
Charles F. Harrington, Jr., 96, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at Rivercrest in Concord, MA. Charles (known affectionately as “Charlie”) was born in Worcester, MA. He was the oldest of five children. Charles has been a resident of Worcester, Hartford, Bedford, Chelmsford, and Concord. A memorial service...
Voters Deny Bikeway Acquisitions, Culminating Intense Months of Discord
The proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway, which after 17 years of quiet planning erupted into a local issue of unprecedented intensity, was interred by a Special Town Meeting vote late Monday night – a vote that was not close. The 537-537 tally was well short of the two-thirds...
Special Town Meeting, November 14
More than 1,000 people crowded into the Bedford High School gym for Monday night’s Special Town Meeting. The biggest article of the night involved expanding the Minuteman Bikeway onto what is now the Reformatory Branch Trail. That article needed a two-third vote – it failed on a 537 to 537 tally. Articles 4 and 5 that would have delayed the Bedford Fire Station project were also defeated.
Letter to the Editor: One Resident’s Concern about Article 10-A Heavy Heart
I write this before knowing which side has won, and I sit here with a heavy heart. The votes have been cast, some of us are elated with victory others are exhausted and depleted by defeat. My heart is heavy for those folks who have not been able to use,...
Voters Reject Efforts to Reopen Fire Station Siting Process
Voters at the Special Town Meeting on Monday night rejected efforts by petitioners to suspend preparation for construction of a fire station at 139 The Great Road and send the site selection process back to square one. Articles to halt expenditures for the project and to establish an ad hoc...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0