Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Georgia releases school data, but no grades for third year
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Education is releasing data on how public schools and districts performed in the 2021-2022 school year, but the state isn't assigning A-to-F letter grades for a third year in a row because of limited data following the COVID-19 pandemic. Figures released Wednesday...
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
Is Maui the best Hawaiian island to visit right now?
The state's second-largest island is having a moment.
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog. in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind. 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 19. North wind 5 to...
