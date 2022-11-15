Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Pat White Makes it Known Who He Wants as WVU Athletic Director
Pat White influenced a major hire by West Virginia in the past. Can he do it again? Time will tell, but the WVU football legend has now made his thoughts know and endorsed a candidate to be the program’s next athletic director. White tweeted what matter most to him...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU 2023 Commits Jahiem White and Sean Boyle Staying with Mountaineers
Uncertainty can cause chaos at any college program. Due to a looming cloud hanging over West Virginia football until important decisions are made, WVSN reached out to players who have already committed to WVU to see if anything could change their mind. Two key players told us they are still onboard with becoming a Mountaineer.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod Musgrove Tells WVSN About WVU Visit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Football programs welcome recruits to visit for games all the time, but the public at large doesn’t often get to hear about what went on during that visit and if it made any impact on the player. To learn about Sirod Musgrave’s experience when he...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Transfer G Jose Perez Enrolls for Spring Semester
West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Thursday morning that Manhattan transfer G Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. Perez’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined by the NCAA at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Grants Tour as Part of Series of College Football Facilities
The West Virginia football program has one important thing gong for it that makes becoming a Mountaineer attractive – the facilities. Being able to showcase a first class weight room, state of the art places to train and hang out like a nap room and barber shop, displays of trophies and a rich history and even a studio players can use to record podcasts or songs of their own has become a necessity in this day and age. WVU updated what they have to offer in 2021. These renovations cost about $55 million.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, Jorden reviews three newly released films for the off-topic babble segment before detailing the recent breaking Mountaineer sports news that Shane Lyons is no longer the WVU athletic director. The 2022 West Virginia senior class is then honored just ahead of a preview of the matchups on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats, culminating with the key to victory and score prediction segment.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Preparing Without Knowing Starting Quarterback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks with the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about what quarterback Garrett Greene brings to the table and preparing without knowing which quarterback will start. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 16
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Meet the newest members of the WVU baseball program. WVSN’s Mike Asti spoke to West Virginia native Sirod Musgrove about his visit to WVU. 2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F Jimmy Bell Grabs Momentum for Mountaineers with Block
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Jimmy Bell said no. That’s the message sent by the West Virginia forward when he blocked a layup by Morehead State midway through the first quarter. The basket would’ve tied the game, but WVU remained up by two at the time. The Mountaineers were...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia
It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Legends Pat White, Rasheed Marshall Offer Thoughts on Garrett Greene
When legends speak, people listen. That’s the case with both WVU all-time greats Pat White and Rasheed Marshall commenting on the break out performance by quarterback Garrett Greene on Saturday. White tweeted a subtle “we gave you the blueprint” message, which is being assumed to be about Greene, who...
WIBW
Kansas State defensive back invited to 2023 Senior Bowl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents has been invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Alabama. Brents has 34 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defended this season.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star DE Zachariah Keith Announces Upcoming Official Visit to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia football program needs to keep a focus on the future even in the midst of uncertainty. And one way to do that is to keep showcasing what they to offer to recruits. Class of 2023 defensive end recruit Zachariah Keith will get to...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Punter Oliver Straw Named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
Oliver Straw did it again, and this time he can enjoy it after a win. The West Virginia punter was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Straw won the award outright three weeks ago, but that was due to his performance in a game no one else played well for WVU and the Mountaineers lost 48-10 to Texas Tech. This time, however, Straw claims the honor again following the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 a decade ago.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways From WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
Following West Virginia’s 75-57 sluggish win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Emmitt Matthews has played great since his return to West Virginia. His stat line from Tuesday night may not be anything eye-opening, but you can see the difference from his first stint at WVU. Through three games, Matthews posts the best plus-minus on the team with a +67.
Comments / 0