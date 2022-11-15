ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

Pat White Makes it Known Who He Wants as WVU Athletic Director

Pat White influenced a major hire by West Virginia in the past. Can he do it again? Time will tell, but the WVU football legend has now made his thoughts know and endorsed a candidate to be the program’s next athletic director. White tweeted what matter most to him...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU 2023 Commits Jahiem White and Sean Boyle Staying with Mountaineers

Uncertainty can cause chaos at any college program. Due to a looming cloud hanging over West Virginia football until important decisions are made, WVSN reached out to players who have already committed to WVU to see if anything could change their mind. Two key players told us they are still onboard with becoming a Mountaineer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Transfer G Jose Perez Enrolls for Spring Semester

West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Thursday morning that Manhattan transfer G Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. Perez’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined by the NCAA at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Grants Tour as Part of Series of College Football Facilities

The West Virginia football program has one important thing gong for it that makes becoming a Mountaineer attractive – the facilities. Being able to showcase a first class weight room, state of the art places to train and hang out like a nap room and barber shop, displays of trophies and a rich history and even a studio players can use to record podcasts or songs of their own has become a necessity in this day and age. WVU updated what they have to offer in 2021. These renovations cost about $55 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, Jorden reviews three newly released films for the off-topic babble segment before detailing the recent breaking Mountaineer sports news that Shane Lyons is no longer the WVU athletic director. The 2022 West Virginia senior class is then honored just ahead of a preview of the matchups on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats, culminating with the key to victory and score prediction segment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 16

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Meet the newest members of the WVU baseball program. WVSN’s Mike Asti spoke to West Virginia native Sirod Musgrove about his visit to WVU. 2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia

It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
MANHATTAN, KS
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Punter Oliver Straw Named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Oliver Straw did it again, and this time he can enjoy it after a win. The West Virginia punter was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Straw won the award outright three weeks ago, but that was due to his performance in a game no one else played well for WVU and the Mountaineers lost 48-10 to Texas Tech. This time, however, Straw claims the honor again following the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 a decade ago.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways From WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

Following West Virginia’s 75-57 sluggish win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. Emmitt Matthews has played great since his return to West Virginia. His stat line from Tuesday night may not be anything eye-opening, but you can see the difference from his first stint at WVU. Through three games, Matthews posts the best plus-minus on the team with a +67.
MOREHEAD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy