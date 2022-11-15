Read full article on original website
I'm a Celeb viewers shocked after finding out Boy George's real name
I’m a Celebrity viewers have admitted they’re only just realising what Boy George’s real name is after he made his debut on the show last night – although at least they didn’t let on to the man himself, as one fellow contestant did. Culture Club...
Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle
Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Snake launches itself at Matt Hancock during ‘House of Horrors’ bushtucker trial on I’m a Celeb
A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the ‘House of Horrors’ challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll’s house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
BBC
Children in Need: Lewis Capaldi, Joe Wicks and Graham Norton to star in BBC fundraiser
Lewis Capaldi, Graham Norton, Joe Wicks, Bradley Walsh and Diversity will be among the stars taking part in this year's Children in Need show later. The charity night on BBC One will include ex-Strictly stars Maisie Smith and John Waite going on Blankety Blank. Freya Skye, the UK's Junior Eurovision...
BBC
Children in Need: Doctor Who companion to be revealed live on BBC fundraiser
A companion for Ncuti Gatwa's new Time Lord on Doctor Who is to be announced live on this year's Children in Need show later. Gatwa is due to become the 15th Doctor over the festive period in 2023, and will have just one companion for his adventures on the BBC One show.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp
Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
'The Amazing Race' Fans Question Show Over Emily Injury Amid Fears for Star
"Should she even still be on it?" asked one 'The Amazing Race' viewer, after the scenes of Emily Bushnell's knee injury on the latest episode.
I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction
Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
Richard Arnold almost throws up after drinking ‘offal shake’ on Good Morning Britain
Richard Arnold almost vomited on live TV after drinking an “offal shake” on today’s Good Morning Britain (15 November). The morning programme’s Entertainment Editor took part in a challenge named “Retch for the Stars”, modelled after an I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial. In order to win stars, Arnold first had a large yellow snake wrapped around his shoulders while answering trivia about the season so far.Next, the presenter was tasked with retrieving stars from boxes that were also filled with creatures including mealworms, a lizard and cockroaches.After collecting the physical stars from their containers with ease, Arnold finally had...
digitalspy.com
Vintage Childrens BBC on BBC Four
Anybody been watching these on BBC Four on Sunday evenings? As part of the celebrations for the BBC's centenary, we've had a selection of episodes of childrens BBC shows from the 70's and 80's. So far we've had The Clangers, Play School, The Really Wild Show and Grange Hill (the...
Neighbours announces surprise return in 2023 following Channel 5 axing
Neighbours has announced its surprise return to television in 2023 after the Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 in February.The show’s biggest stars, such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie, returned for what was thought to be a farewell episode. Sending soap fans rejoicing, it has been announced that Amazon Freevee will pick up the show, airing new episodes next year.It means that Neighbours will be free to view in the UK, and will be able to access an archive of older episodes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adele, Jay Z, Greta Thunberg and more feature in Deep Fake Neighbour Wars trailerI’m a Celeb: Boy George annoyed by Scarlette Douglas’s ‘inappropriate’ jail questionsSex Education actor teases what’s to come in upcoming season with one word
Neighbours to return to screens after cancellation earlier this year
After airing what was thought to be its final episode earlier this year, Neighbours is set to make a shock return to screens in 2023. The Australian soap was cancelled in February after Channel 5 decided to stop airing the show in the UK. When production company Fremantle was unable to find another channel to carry the programme, the show was cancelled altogether due to a lack of funding.To mark the end of the programme, several notable actors from the show’s 36-year history returned to say goodbye, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Holly Valance and Guy Pearce.The...
digitalspy.com
DS's Favourite Top 5 Xmas Hit - ROUND 11
Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) The Idols - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Enigma - Sadeness (Part I) I thought the previous round was weak, but (for me, anyway) this must be the weakest so far!. A vote for Enigma. This is quite wonderful. Half...
