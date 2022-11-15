ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle

Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Snake launches itself at Matt Hancock during ‘House of Horrors’ bushtucker trial on I’m a Celeb

A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the ‘House of Horrors’ challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll’s house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
BBC

BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview

A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC

I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp

Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
BBC

Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner

Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction

Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
The Independent

Richard Arnold almost throws up after drinking ‘offal shake’ on Good Morning Britain

Richard Arnold almost vomited on live TV after drinking an “offal shake” on today’s Good Morning Britain (15 November). The morning programme’s Entertainment Editor took part in a challenge named “Retch for the Stars”, modelled after an I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial. In order to win stars, Arnold first had a large yellow snake wrapped around his shoulders while answering trivia about the season so far.Next, the presenter was tasked with retrieving stars from boxes that were also filled with creatures including mealworms, a lizard and cockroaches.After collecting the physical stars from their containers with ease, Arnold finally had...
digitalspy.com

Vintage Childrens BBC on BBC Four

Anybody been watching these on BBC Four on Sunday evenings? As part of the celebrations for the BBC's centenary, we've had a selection of episodes of childrens BBC shows from the 70's and 80's. So far we've had The Clangers, Play School, The Really Wild Show and Grange Hill (the...
The Independent

Neighbours announces surprise return in 2023 following Channel 5 axing

Neighbours has announced its surprise return to television in 2023 after the Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 in February.The show’s biggest stars, such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie, returned for what was thought to be a farewell episode. Sending soap fans rejoicing, it has been announced that Amazon Freevee will pick up the show, airing new episodes next year.It means that Neighbours will be free to view in the UK, and will be able to access an archive of older episodes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adele, Jay Z, Greta Thunberg and more feature in Deep Fake Neighbour Wars trailerI’m a Celeb: Boy George annoyed by Scarlette Douglas’s ‘inappropriate’ jail questionsSex Education actor teases what’s to come in upcoming season with one word
The Independent

Neighbours to return to screens after cancellation earlier this year

After airing what was thought to be its final episode earlier this year, Neighbours is set to make a shock return to screens in 2023. The Australian soap was cancelled in February after Channel 5 decided to stop airing the show in the UK. When production company Fremantle was unable to find another channel to carry the programme, the show was cancelled altogether due to a lack of funding.To mark the end of the programme, several notable actors from the show’s 36-year history returned to say goodbye, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Holly Valance and Guy Pearce.The...
digitalspy.com

DS's Favourite Top 5 Xmas Hit - ROUND 11

Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) The Idols - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Enigma - Sadeness (Part I) I thought the previous round was weak, but (for me, anyway) this must be the weakest so far!. A vote for Enigma. This is quite wonderful. Half...

