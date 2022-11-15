Read full article on original website
Say what you like about Matt, but he has smashed his Trials compared to those other wimps!
In particular, Boy George and Chris Moyles - it feels like karma to see them only winning 1 star and basically looking like total losers compared to Matt Handcock’s success in the trials. It must be killing them, which is quite funny!!. Baba was SO bad in his trial...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 11 - November 16 - 9pm - ITV1
Another trial that's Hancock free today as Moyles will face Boiling Point, not much time left for the public vote trials with the vote offs looming. Remember everyone. it's not the Politics or Covid thread. Remember everyone. it's not the Politics or Covid thread. Maybe all the people who have...
My like/dislike list
For what it's worth, this who I like the best. None of whom seem to be two-faced or bitchy. Mixed feelings about Matt as I’m not a fan of his political persona but he’s not made any negative comments about any of the others and his definitely pulled his weight in camp.
Boy George the liar
You don’t get 15 months for simply handcuffing someone. Its called false imprisonment, George always denied beating him with a chain. So much crap on here about radiators and days of torment and rape etc when none of that was true or mentioned in the original trial and press coverage. Alan Carr did a spoof sketch with a radiator and now fiction seems to have become fact.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Claims Robyn is ‘Worse in Person’
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn doesn't hold back talking about her dad's wife, Robyn Brown. She says that she's even 'worse,' than how she was portrayed on 'Sister Wives.'
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore
Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family
All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Confirms Whether Janelle Is Still With Kody Following Rumors Of Impending Split
Sister Wives fans no longer need to wonder whether Janelle Brown finally walked away from Kody, as one famous family member seemed to confirm heir relationship status. The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown Gwendlyn took part in a TikTok Live on Monday, November 7, and addressed Janelle's relationship with her dad following months of speculation that she may have packed her things and left their polygamous family.When she was asked on TikTok whether or not "only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now" — Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the patriarch — Gwendlyn replied,...
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
Len Goodman Reveals That He’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Season 31: ‘I Cannot Thank You Enough’
His grand finale. Len Goodman announced that he will be leaving Dancing With the Stars after season 31 during the Monday, November 14, episode. “This will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars. I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be […]
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer would return to reality TV on one condition
Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has revealed whether she would make another TV appearance following her stint on the show. Olivia appeared on the ninth season of the popular programme, where she was partnered with Jackson Lonie. The two went through with the final commitment ceremony, but separated afterwards.
'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Continues On '4 State Trip Of Fun' After Kody Suggests She Move Out
Meri Brown appears to be living her best life on her recent trip across four states.The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday, October 24, to offer her more-than 762,000 followers a glimpse of what she and her pals are getting up to — and it is certainly a trip to remember.First posting a selfie with her pal Joelle Day on their getaway, the reality star shared in her caption that they were in "Phase two of my 10 day, 4 state trip of fun and business has begun!"'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 'UNSPENT LOVE' AS KODY...
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals Her TLC Future Amid Kody Brown Split: ‘I Made a Promise’
Not going anywhere. Christine Brown revealed her future as a star on the hit TLC show Sister Wives following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown, telling Entertainment Tonight that she plans on seeing the show to the finishing line. “I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that...
Good Morning Britain star vomits live on-air after Bushtucker Trial gone wrong
Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold ended up vomiting on today's (November 15) show, after hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid put him through a mock Bushtucker Trial. The showbiz reporter returned to the show after some time off, and to tie in with the current series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, he was questioned on his jungle knowledge while a snake was draped around him.
Unpopular opinion
I like the texture texture and contrast they bring to the show. Not keen on them but any camp mate that stirs up the camp or viewers is a good camp mate. Yep! All good fun. We'll remember Boy George on here for many years. Boy George is exactly as...
Friends star Matthew Perry explains why intervention from his co-stars didn't work
Friends star Matthew Perry has been open about his struggle with addiction. The Chandler Bing actor has praised the support of his co-stars, saying they "propped him up", but said an intervention they had for him didn't work. "At one point, everybody was in my dressing room after a run-through...
MAFS star Ryan Gallagher awkwardly addresses romance rumours with new co-star
Married at First Sight star Ryan Gallagher has addressed rumours of a romance with his co-star, Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm. The pair, who are currently appearing on Australian show The Challenge, have been hit by relationship speculation – with Gallagher now awkwardly addressing the rumours during a radio interview.
