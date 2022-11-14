Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity's Chris Moyles cut out two foods to achieve six stone weight loss
Chris Moyles has said that it was cutting out a few key products and getting more active that helped him shed a massive six stone. The DJ kickstarted his journey a number of years ago and opened up on I'm A Celebrity this week about how he got active - but it was his diet choices that made the big difference.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
Boy George wipes away tears after Matt Hancock enters I’m a Celebrity jungle
Boy George was visibly emotional as Matt Hancock entered the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp for the first time.The singer recalled how he was scared his mother would die in hospital at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when Hancock was health secretary.“Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong,” Boy George privately told the Bush Telegraph.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle
Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
digitalspy.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Boy George questioned on historical arrest in camp
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 spoilers follow. Boy George has been questioned in camp on his arrest and imprisonment over an incident in 2007 for the first time on I'm a Celebrity. The Culture Club star was convicted in Snaresbrook Crown Court of the assault and...
I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction
Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Snake launches itself at Matt Hancock during ‘House of Horrors’ bushtucker trial on I’m a Celeb
A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the ‘House of Horrors’ challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll’s house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Matt Hancock: Gina Coladangelo lands in Australia ahead of first I’m a Celebrity elimination
Matt Hancock’s girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, has landed in Brisbane, Australia ahead of the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here!.Former health secretary, Hancock, 44, who controversially joined this season of I’m a Celeb has been chosen by the public multiple times to do the often gross tasks set by the show in order to win his other campmates food.It’s been reported that the first celebrity to be kicked out of camp could be on Friday 18 November.Of his appearance in the show, Coladangelo, 45, told The Mirror: “I have been watching the show, it would be...
digitalspy.com
Good Morning Britain star vomits live on-air after Bushtucker Trial gone wrong
Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold ended up vomiting on today's (November 15) show, after hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid put him through a mock Bushtucker Trial. The showbiz reporter returned to the show after some time off, and to tie in with the current series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, he was questioned on his jungle knowledge while a snake was draped around him.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 11 - November 16 - 9pm - ITV1
Another trial that's Hancock free today as Moyles will face Boiling Point, not much time left for the public vote trials with the vote offs looming. Remember everyone. it's not the Politics or Covid thread. Remember everyone. it's not the Politics or Covid thread. Maybe all the people who have...
digitalspy.com
Say what you like about Matt, but he has smashed his Trials compared to those other wimps!
In particular, Boy George and Chris Moyles - it feels like karma to see them only winning 1 star and basically looking like total losers compared to Matt Handcock’s success in the trials. It must be killing them, which is quite funny!!. Baba was SO bad in his trial...
Banner protesting Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance flown over jungle
A banner protesting Matt Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been flown over the jungle.The 35-metre-long sign, which reads “COVID BEREAVED SAY GET OUT OF HERE,” was organised by 38 Degrees and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.Over 44,000 people signed a petition calling for the former health secretary to be taken out of the show.Matthew McGregor, CEO of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic: not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Tributes paid to River Cottage star Nick Fisher after body found in Dorchester
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall aided appeal for Fisher, whose Nissan Navara was last seen in Dorchester, say police
BBC
Blue Peter - Ask Joe Wicks anything!
The legendary fitness champion Joe Wicks will be running into the Blue Peter studio this Friday for Children in Need and we need your questions. Joe is taking on an epic eleven hour marathon challenge, raising awareness and talking about mental health and fitness. Perhaps you've always wanted to know...
Comments / 0