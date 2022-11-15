Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
bkmag.com
Brooklyn Brewery is moving from its Williamsburg spot after 30 years
Brooklyn Brewery, a mainstay in the heart of Williamsburg, is leaving its spot after more than three decades. However, it’s not going too far. The beloved brewer is moving to a new location four blocks north at a new development that borders the Greenpoint-Williamsburg border. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2024, the new space at 1 Wythe will be roughly 10,000-square-feet bigger than its current location and have a taproom, corporate offices and brewing operations.
Thrillist
The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From
This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
New York YIMBY
Two-Tower Development at 595 Dean Street Nears Completion in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Work is nearing completion on 595 Dean Street, a two-building mixed-use development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn‘s Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the complex consists of a 28-story East Tower and 23-story West Tower and will yield a combined 798 residential units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with 240 slated for affordable housing. The development also includes a 103,028-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness Center and Field House, a 469-vehicle parking garage, 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 72,600-square-foot public plaza. TFC Pacific Park GC is the general contractor and MNLA is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Pacific Street to the north, Dean Street to the south, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue to the east, and 535 Carlton Apartments to the west.
architecturaldigest.com
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Eater
A Homestyle Trinidadian Spot in Flatbush Expands the Narrative of Caribbean Food
Chef and restaurateur Osei Blackett is breaking up a prevailing narrative of Caribbean food — one that’s dominated by Jamaican classics like jerk chicken or beef patties — with a spotlight on homestyle meals from his native Trinidad and Tobago. With dishes like curries and bhaji (leafy greens in coconut milk) as well as ingredients like coconut, cumin, and cassava that reflect the West African, Indian, and indigenous influences on the cuisine, Ariapita opens at 1197 Flatbush Avenue, near Avenue D, in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Friday, November 18.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
NYCHA takes action on broken door of Midtown apartment
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A huge victory for the residents at the Harborview Terrace in Midtown. The locks to the front door have been broken over and over again since May, creating chronic security problems at the building. After our story, NYCHA finally replaced the door and said their video cameras are watching 24/7. But […]
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
therealdeal.com
More NYC renters going solo: report
New York renters are fed up with roommates and are increasingly shelling out big bucks to live without them. Demand for studios and one-bedroom apartments outpaced demand for larger apartments, and their asking rents rose 18 percent year-over-year to $3,000 last month, according to a report from StreetEasy. The expense...
bkmag.com
Winter wonderland ‘Lightscape’ returns to Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Lightscape, an immersive experience featuring 18 different light installations spread throughout the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, is back for its second holiday season and, considering last year’s debut sold out almost every night for its entire run, the time to order your tickets is now. Some favorites from last year...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
travelnoire.com
Food Hall Galore: New Food Hall Opens In Williamsburg, Brooklyn And Includes A Soul Food Spot
Food halls have become increasingly popular over the years, and New York City just added another to its long list. The Williamsburg Market, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, opened to the public last week. The new food hall replaces the former North 3rd Street Market, which opened in 2018.
bkmag.com
Tweets of the Week: Wait, could this be our last roundup?
Most weeks we try to read the entire internet so you don’t have to. Here in our semi-regular round up, we curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. In no particular order, here are your locally sourced, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and/or jest for the week ending November 18.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in Brooklyn
NYPD arrest 2 for selling illegal marijuana.(KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock) The New York City Sherriff’s Office executed a raid yesterday on an illegal weed shop in Brooklyn, New York.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Hookah Shop Heist Sees Thieves Flee With Safe
A hookah heist saw robbers ransack a Bed-Stuy business and walk off with a safe and $6,000 worth of CBD cigars, police announced Thursday. Two armed robbers hit Cloud Zone Hookah on Nostrand Avenue and Herkimer Place about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The smoke shop marauders […]Click here...
