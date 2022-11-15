Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
digitalspy.com
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo criticises "backwards" casting of new movie
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo has criticised the casting for the upcoming film in the franchise, deeming it "backwards". The actor, who starred as Luigi opposite Bob Hoskins in the 1993 live-action film, took issue with the process for the animated film, which sees Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice the two main roles.
digitalspy.com
Chris Hemsworth thinks Thor will die in the next movie
Marvel's Chris Hemsworth has suggested Thor could be killed in his next movie. Having played the dashing God of Thunder for 11 years now – most recently in this summer's Love and Thunder – it seems as though the actor is open to hanging up Stormbreaker. Speaking to...
digitalspy.com
First look at Loki star Owen Wilson's transformation for new movie
In a look that would definitely elicit one of Owen Wilson's signature wows, the actor has completely transformed for new movie Paint. The movie sees the Loki star channel a very Bob Ross-look (though he's not portraying the iconic painter), playing the role of Carl Nargle, Vermont's number one television painter.
digitalspy.com
Jason Momoa's new series adds NCIS: Hawai'i stars to cast
Jason Momoa's new Apple TV+ series Chief of War has announced a host of new names joining the cast, including two stars of NCIS: Hawai'i. The upcoming series was confirmed earlier this year, and centres on the unification and colonisation of Hawai'i, taken from the perspective of the indigenous people.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
digitalspy.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
digitalspy.com
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
digitalspy.com
Zendaya shares behind-the-scenes look at Dune 2 filming
Zendaya has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Dune: Part Two, with the actress offering a glimpse into the upcoming blockbuster. Posting on her Instagram, the star took a photo of a gorgeous sunset in the desert, writing: “I know I’ve been quiet, but I’m here, just workin as usual anyway sending love from Arrakis.”
digitalspy.com
Spirited review: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas musical lacks sparkle
It's a brave move to make a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when The Muppet Christmas Carol exists and is a flawless festive perennial for many people. And yet that's exactly what Spirited has done. In the place of Michael Caine, Kermit and the rest of the Muppets, we have Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, but unlike that movie, this is no straightforward adaptation of Charles Dickens. Instead, it's told from the perspective of the ghosts.
digitalspy.com
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged reveals season 3 return date
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit lockdown series Staged has confirmed a return for season 3 – and it will be back on our screens very soon. The show, which saw the actors play fictionalised versions of themselves as they tried to rehearse a play over lockdown, debuted back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
digitalspy.com
Daniel Craig explains why he wanted James Bond to die in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig has opened up about James Bond's death in No Time to Die, revealing why he wanted the iconic spy to be killed off. The star's final outing as 007 was finally released last year, and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the lives of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West reveals pre-show ritual with Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has given fans a sneak peek into his pre-show ritual with dance partner Dianne Buswell. Tyler posted a montage of short clips of him and Dianne doing a Wim Hof-inspired pre-show dance chant that has become the couple's weekly ritual. "'What does it feel...
digitalspy.com
Disney releases first teaser for Pixar's new original movie Elemental
Disney has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming Pixar movie Elemental. In the trailer we're introduced to the inhabitants of Element City – a place where "fire-, water-, land- and air-residents" all live together. We also meet the film's two main character's, Wade and Ember, who are seen...
digitalspy.com
Bel-Air's season 2 trailer teases what's to come and reveals release date
Bel-Air has released its first trailer for its upcoming second season, which is now confirmed to premiere on Peacock on February 23, 2023. Bel-Air is a reimagined version of Will Smith's sitcom from the 1990s, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with plenty of original characters appearing in the series. This take is a darker version of the story and its first season proved to be popular with audiences.
digitalspy.com
NCIS Hawai'i fans complain about surprise character absence
NCIS Hawai’i fans aren’t happy with the news that Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Tara will be absent from the show for the next few weeks. In Monday night’s (November 14) episode of the spinoff series, Lucy accepted a job offer for the Special Agent Afloat position, which would take her away from girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) for four months.
digitalspy.com
X-Factor star James Arthur announces the birth of his daughter and reveals special name
Former X-Factor winner James Arthur has announced the birth of his daughter, revealing the heartfelt reason behind her name. Sharing the news with a video on his Instagram account, Arthur confirmed his newborn daughter's name was Emily, captioning the post: "Dear Emily, Welcome to the world.." The video opened with...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who confirms Coronation Street star as Ncuti Gatwa's companion
Doctor Who has revealed former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson will be Ncuti Gatwa's companion. The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on Children in Need tonight (November 18), where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.
digitalspy.com
Millie Gibson announced as the Doctor Who companion
Announced just now on Children In Need, Millie who recently quit Corrie will take the role of Ruby Sunday, the 15th doctors companion. Ruby Sunday? Not to be confused with the Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday. Wow, I knew she was destined for big things. Congratulations to her. Posts: 2,632.
Comments / 0