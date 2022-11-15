Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield shooting was murder, suicide
MARSHFIELD – A divorced Marshfield couple is dead, after the man broke into his ex-wife’s residence and shot and killed her before taking his own life. The murder-suicide occurred in the early-morning hours of Nov. 15 at 309 S. Sycamore Ave., on the city’s far west side.
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
WSAW
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has released more information regarding an incident at a Marshfield home Tuesday morning. According to a press release, police responded to a home on Sycamore Ave for a welfare check of 41-year-old Melissa Wright. Police say a co-worker called police concerned after Wright did not show up for work.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase. The Department observed a vehicle operating during hours of darkness with no headlamps active. A traffic stop was attempted in the 2500 block of S. Central Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued spanning 3.4 miles.
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in neighborhood pleads no contest
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man arrested after shooting in an Eau Claire neighborhood pleads no contest to the charges. Police arrested now 20-year-old Aaron Jones of Eau Claire after they said he fired multiple shots from a rifle near the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle in March 2022. Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. Officers said Jones fired multiple rounds and nobody was injured.
spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: PCSO investigating suspicious death
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Saturday. According to Sheriff Mike Lukas, dispatchers were called at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 12 by someone reporting a body lying on 110th St. North, just south of Washington Ave. Deputies arrived and determined the person was deceased, Lukas...
WSAW
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
thecitypages.com
Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism
Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Body Found in Portage County, Sheriff’s Office Calls the Death “Suspicious”
TOWN OF GRANT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Town of Grant as a suspicious death. WAOW TV reports that the body was found near the intersection of 110th Street North and Washington Avenue at around 5:30 PM Saturday. Officers say the person was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived.
stevenspoint.news
Portage County crash victim identified
PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
WJFW-TV
Merrill Fire Department writes new chapter with first female firefighter
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill fire department is entering a new era. For the first time in their history, they have welcomed a full time female firefighter onto their crew. Kendall Nelson, actually applied once before two years back. Even though she was cut the last time, that didn't...
wiproud.com
Restaurant in Sparta closed after fire, investigation underway
SPARTA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Sparta Family Restaurant is closed following a fire earlier yesterday afternoon. The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to the restaurant around 12:50 pm for a reported fire. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building, and the restaurant was evacuated. Fire...
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriff's Department Responds to One Vehicle Crash
Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a one vehicle crash in the Township of Rudolph. A vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne. The vehicle overturned onto the roof where it came to rest.
Comments / 0