Indiana State

99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Purdue Wrestling. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Wrestling head coach...
INDIANA STATE
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number accounts for 12% of the state’s population. Another 150,000 have the disease, but don’t even know it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive...
INDIANA STATE
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year

Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list

(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WynLin

Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving

Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

