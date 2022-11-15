Read full article on original website
Related
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Why Indiana locks up more children and teens than New York
VirSarah Davis’ son was held in juvenile detention so many times the reasons blur together in her memory. He had an “outburst” at school. He was caught with a gun. He fled house arrest. But she knows one thing for certain: He was 10 years old the...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties
Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Purdue Wrestling. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Wrestling head coach...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says Hoosier state is facing a ‘diabetes epidemic’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 650,000 Hoosiers have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. This number accounts for 12% of the state’s population. Another 150,000 have the disease, but don’t even know it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive...
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wdrb.com
Indiana announces 1st confirmed monkeypox-related death in the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday. The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
More people are turning to food banks as rising prices hit Hoosiers' wallets
A line of cars stretched out past Gleaners Food Bank’s property Tuesday morning, all in need of groceries. How people turning to food banks could help the economy.
3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year
Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
WANE-TV
Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list
(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
warricknews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Indiana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Here’s how much that Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost in Indiana
Inflation has caused the price of just about everything to go up and that includes grocery items which means your Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year than it did in 2021.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving
Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0